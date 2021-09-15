Hazeltree Partners with IHS Markit to Deliver Best-In-Class Treasury and Portfolio Finance Solutions

NEW YORK, HONG KONG and LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions to alternative investment managers, and IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced a strategic alliance to offer clients an integrated treasury and portfolio finance solution powered by IHS Markit’s industry-leading Securities Finance dataset. Our integrated solutions enable our clients to trade and operate more directly, transparently and efficiently and to obtain a composite overview of their entire positions, margin and risk profile.



Hazeltree’s products help over 200 leading hedge fund managers globally to transform how they manage counterparties to increase returns by 40-80 basis points, optimize fees, minimize exposure, and protect assets. Hazeltree’s market-leading position is best evidenced by the fact that 8 of the world’s top 20 hedge funds are powered by Hazeltree’s treasury products.

IHS Markit’s Securities Finance data helps hedge fund managers gain a competitive advantage, providing an end-to-end alternative data value chain which includes a vast array of datasets, tools and techniques for analyzing stock loan data and access to experts to explain the data’s contents. IHS Markit’s Securities Finance dataset delivers market leading analytics on short seller demand, supply and borrow costs. IHS Markit offer clients a holistic transparency into short interest dynamics, supporting investment decisions, asset allocation and risk management.

“Our mission is to not only provide the broadest, deepest and most accurate data and analytics but to also assist our clients across all segments address and solve other challenges they face when navigating the stock loan market," said Paul Wilson, Managing Director and global Head of Securities Finance at IHS Markit. “Bringing together Hazeltree’s expertise and IHS Markit’s data to produce an integrated solution fits completely with this objective and is exactly what our clients need.”

“Given the significant overlap of the IHS Markit and Hazeltree customer base, it makes great sense to provide our mutual clients with this valuable capability,” Sameer Shalaby, President and CEO, Hazeltree. “We are excited to work with IHS Markit to support alternative investment managers with our industry-leading combined solution.”

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading cloud-based treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities finance, collateral and margin management, and counterparty management. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.com or contact info@hazeltree.com for more information.

For more information contact:

Marshall Saffer

msaffer@hazeltree.com

917.797.2603



