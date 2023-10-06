Hazer Group (ASX:HZR) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Hazer Group (ASX:HZR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Hazer Group Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2023, Hazer Group had AU$9.3m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$5.8m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 19 months as of June 2023. Notably, one analyst forecasts that Hazer Group will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Hazer Group's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Hazer Group doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$2.4m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Notably, its cash burn was actually down by 73% in the last year, which is a real positive in terms of resilience, but uninspiring when it comes to investment for growth. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Hazer Group To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Hazer Group's cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Hazer Group's cash burn of AU$5.8m is about 5.4% of its AU$108m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Hazer Group's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Hazer Group's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. Its cash runway wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! One real positive is that at least one analyst is forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, Hazer Group has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

