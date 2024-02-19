Hazlet getting second Dollar Tree at this shopping center

HAZLET - Budget retailer Dollar Tree will open a store off Union Avenue, its second store in the township.

Dollar Tree has signed a lease for a 7,500-square-foot store at Union Ave Plaza. The small shopping center, which also includes Quick Stop, a liquor store and a hair salon, sits at the intersection of Union Avenue and Route 36.

It's a "good neighborhood location at a good intersection" in an area where Dollar Tree doesn't have a store, said Danielle Brunelli, president and principal at R.J. Brunelli & Co. in Old Bridge, who represented Dollar Tree in the lease deal. The center's landlord was represented by Chelsea Reizner, a sales associate at R.J. Brunelli.

Union Ave Plaza on Union Avenue in Hazlet.

What's Going There? TKK Fried Chicken opening first Jersey Shore store; others join it at Hazlet Town Center

A Dollar Tree spokesperson could not be reached for further comment.

Dollar Tree has a store at the Hazlet Shopping Center on Route 35. It also has stores on Route 35 Holmdel and Middletown and on Route 36 in Middletown's Navesink section.

