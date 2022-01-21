U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,399.82
    -82.91 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,276.42
    -438.97 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,794.90
    -359.12 (-2.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.72
    -20.32 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.76
    -0.79 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.50
    -11.10 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.39 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    -0.0820 (-4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6330
    -0.4670 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,902.79
    -4,994.42 (-11.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.26
    +647.58 (+266.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at CAU Announces 2022 Community of Fellows

·4 min read

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clark Atlanta University and higher education stakeholders announced the new selection of the 2022 Community of Fellows for the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) at CAU. Since its launch last year, HBCU ELI has seen an increase in the number of applications, including candidates from a variety of industries ranging from education and finance to marketing and law. The growth signifies the relevancy of ELI's curriculum, which launched in 2021 amid the pandemic and included the most diverse executive leadership cohort in history.

Clark Atlanta University One Exceptional University! (PRNewsfoto/Clark Atlanta University)
Clark Atlanta University One Exceptional University! (PRNewsfoto/Clark Atlanta University)

22 individuals have been selected for the second cohort of the Executive Leadership Institute, a 6-12-month leadership development program at Clark Atlanta University. The program will gather chief executive officers of higher education and other industries to lend their talents as leaders at more than 100 HBCUs. Through interactive learning sessions with ELI faculty and discussion with education practitioners, each will build networks and develop management and leadership skills for immediate application, with the goal of advancing equity in educational outcomes for all students.

More than one hundred candidates applied to join the prestigious group. Over 90% of whom have an existing HBCU affiliation as alums, faculty and/or administrators.

The groundbreaking initiative continues to serve as an incubator for recruiting and developing the future presidents for over 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The first program of its kind, ELI is preserving and strengthening HBCUs as a hub for education, opportunity and uplift in the Black community. The effort is supported by multiple donors, including the Chan Zuckerberg Institute, ECMC, and the Rich Foundation, among others.

ELI's robust competency-based curriculum equips fellows with the tools and insights to effectively lead an HBCU. This includes operations, budgeting, alumni relations, fundraising and development, as well as board governance and human resource management. The new 2022 Community of Fellows will participate in both virtual and in-person sessions to help better equip them to fill vacant HBCU presidencies and other executive leadership positions.

"We're just beginning. Our first cohort of fellows led the charge to help ensure the legacy of HBCUs remains intact," said Dr. George T. French Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University. "On the heels of our inaugural success, this new community of fellows has big shoes to fill. I'm confident that they will help us elevate ELI and take this innovative initiative to the next level as we continue to build the next generation of HBCU leaders."

The Executive Leadership Program leverages the expertise of outstanding practitioners and alums, including the HBCU ELI Advisory Board, and the Council of HBCU Past Presidents, each of whom partners with the ELI Team to bring their experience in business into the program.

According to UNCF, HBCUs account for just four percent of American colleges and universities, yet they produce 21 percent of the nation's Black graduates, 50 percent of America's Black public school teachers and lawyers, and 80 percent of the country's Black judges.

"The first community of fellows learned and connected in a manner that is unprecedented for executive programs, largely in part to the work of our amazing leadership team," said Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, former President of Bennett College and Executive Director of the HBCU ELI at CAU. "This unique curriculum was designed specifically for HBCUs and we look forward to seeing the fruits of our labor. HBCUs matter today— now more than ever."

For program updates visit https://www.cau.edu/school-of-education/HBCU-Executive-Leadership-Institute/index.html.

About The Executive Leadership Institute
ELI equips high-potential leaders with tools and strategies that support the education and business goals of more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Through ELI, the ability of HBCUs to survive and thrive is improved. In addition to granting thousands of degrees each year, HBCUs also boast illustrious alumni like Martin Luther King, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others. For more information, visit hbcueli.com and join the conversation on social media @hbcueli; #hbcueli.

About Clark Atlanta University
Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869), Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, educational experiences, and high-value engagement, CAU cultivates lifted lives that transform the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit cau.edu.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hbcu-executive-leadership-institute-at-cau-announces-2022-community-of-fellows-301465955.html

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I want desperately to file for bankruptcy.’ I’m an attorney with more than $200K in student loans — how should I handle this debt?

    Question: I’m an attorney with over $200,000 in federal student loan debt, and I desperately want to file for bankruptcy on these loans. The good news is that if you’re looking for even more assistance, income-driven repayment (IDR) plans allow for adjustments when your income or family size changes. If your income takes a hit or you have a baby, IDR plans can be re-certified to account for the changes in your income and a recalculation can even make a payment as low as $0.

  • $50 billion of student debt could be wiped away in bankruptcy, report says

    Private student loans held by 2.6 million borrowers could be discharged in federal court, according to the Student Borrower Protection Center.

  • Students protest COVID conditions in Denver schools

    The COVID-19 disruption to Colorado classrooms is getting worse before it gets better.State of school: The frustration on campus is hitting its peak just as experts suggest the Omicron surge is over, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat found after talking to 20 students, parents, teachers and administrators across the state.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe return of school post-holiday amid the rise in infections le

  • Shasta County students exposed to COVID no longer need to quarantine

    The CDPH is no longer requiring students to quarantine after being exposed to a positive case.

  • Athersys hires pharma, biotech leader as next CEO

    Athersys Inc., the adult stem cell company in Cleveland, has hired a senior pharmaceutical and biotech executive as its next CEO to complete the company's efforts to commercialize its MultiStem therapy. Daniel Camardo is executive vice president, head of the rare disease and inflammation business units, and U.S. president at Horizon Therapeutics, the Irish biotech company. Camardo also will join the Athersys board.

  • Raleigh public company adds former Biogen exec to C-suite

    A relatively new biopharmaceutical company in Raleigh has added a new name to its C-suite. 9 Meters Biopharma (Nasdaq: NMTR) has appointed Bethany Sensenig to be chief financial officer. Sensenig is joining the clinical-stage company, which is focused on developing drugs for rare digestive diseases, less than two years after it was formed via a three-way merger that involved a Triangle drugmaker.

  • American Airlines Names Gregory D. Smith to Its Board of Directors

    FORT WORTH, Texas, January 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ - American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced the election of Gregory D. Smith, 55, to its board of directors. Smith will serve on the...

  • Witnesses Say Florida Teacher Pulled Special Needs 7-Year-Old Black Girl Off Her School Bus, Falsely Accused Her of Stealing and Bruised Her Arm; Mother Files a Lawsuit

    A 7-year-old Florida girl has reported being bullied at school, saying her perpetrator was not another student but her teacher. Her mother has hired a […]

  • These Kansas City area school districts the latest to warn they may close for COVID

    “As illness numbers continue to rise, we are reaching a breaking point.”

  • President Biden addresses COVID-19 in schools

    President Biden addresses COVID-19 in schools

  • Intevac Names Nigel Hunton As CEO

    Intevac Inc (NASDAQ: IVAC) has appointed Nigel Hunton as its president and CEO and member of the board of directors, effective January 19, 2022. Wendell Blonigan, who has served as president and CEO and a director since 2013, has retired from his positions, effective January 18, 2022. "The board has provided Nigel the mandate to fully evaluate all paths to increasing our market value, including but not limited to evaluating our revenue growth potential in our current multiple end markets, while

  • Kids Across the Country Are Protesting COVID Conditions In Schools. Are You Listening To Them?

    When it comes to COVID and schools, the loudest voices are always adults. Lawmakers, governors, and congressional representations all join in unison to say kids need to be learning in person–even in the storm of another surge of COVID cases due to the omicron variant. But the prominent voices that get drowned out are the young people. Along with teachers, they are the ones who have to sit in school, five days a week, without high-quality masks and proper ventilation.

  • Next Generation ESG Strategy: Q&A With Peter Iliopoulos, SVP, Taxation, Sustainability, and Governmental Affairs at Gildan

    As 2022 begins, Gildan, a leading vertically integrated apparel manufacturing company, has started the new year strongly by announcing its Next Generation ESG strategy and future targets.

  • Virginia Mom Threatens to Bring ‘Loaded’ Guns to School If Her Kids Have to Mask Up

    Page County Schools via YouTubeA Virginia mom went off the rails during a school board meeting Thursday, threatening to bring a loaded gun to school if her kids were forced to wear face masks. Making matters worse, the woman, who appears to have little concern for health and safety during a pandemic, works as a dental hygienist.The Page County Public School board held a meeting on “opposing viewpoints” concerning COVID-19 precautions on Thursday evening. After a doctor from the Valley Health sys

  • Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing Spire Inc.'s (NYSE:SR) CEO Pay Packet

    In the past three years, the share price of Spire Inc. ( NYSE:SR ) has struggled to generate growth for its...

  • Novogratz' Galaxy Digital hires Blackstone executive for asset management arm

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd, a crypto-oriented financial services firm, on Thursday said it hired an executive from asset management giant Blackstone Group to help grow its business and expand product offerings. William Burt, a former managing director at Blackstone, joined Galaxy Digital as chief operating officer of Galaxy Digital Asset Management, which oversees some $2.9 billion in assets, this week, the company said.

  • Gov. Youngkin has ended Virginia's school mask mandate. How the Eastern Shore responds

    On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin took the oath as Virginia's 74th governor — and the Republican was not slow to fulfill some campaign promises.

  • Hays County's two largest employers — Amazon, Texas State — announce partnership to educate employees

    Texas State University on Jan. 14 announced Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) had selected the university as an education partner for the company’s Career Choice program, which provides Amazon's hourly employees access to higher education. This article has details, and also includes our latest list of local colleges and universities.

  • Credit Suisse Vice-Chair Schwan undecided whether to stay on board -paper

    Credit Suisse Vice-Chair Severin Schwan is undecided whether he will stand for re-election at the bank's shareholder meeting in April, he told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. "I have not yet decided whether or not I will stand again at the next Annual General Meeting," Schwan, also chief executive of drugmaker Roche, was quoted as telling the paper in an article published on Thursday. "In any case, the task now is to stabilise the bank, and I am happy to support the new chairman in this," he added.

  • London Lodbrok Capital Hedge Fund Posts 32% Gain for 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Seesaw as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppLodbrok Capital LLP’s European Credit Opportunities Fund gained 32% last year thanks to investments on Swiss bakery firm Aryzta AG, U.K. oil servi