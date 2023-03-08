U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,987.66
    +1.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,733.58
    -122.88 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,563.07
    +32.74 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.74
    +2.01 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.41
    -1.17 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    -0.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9480
    -0.0270 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0950
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,104.95
    -165.38 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.23
    -1.12 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.92
    +10.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

HBI, Atrium Health’s WakeECHO and Community Partner to Restore Visions to Hundreds of Hondurans

HanesBrands
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / HanesBrands:

Originally published on HBI Sustains.com

HanesBrands partnered with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, WakeECHO Global Ophthalmology and Hospital del Ojo Club de Leones Fraternidad in San Pedro Sula to perform cataract surgeries and corneal transplants.

The project, funded by HBI, supported a specialized medical team of 13 doctors and nurses to facilitate almost 200 life-changing procedures for Honduran patients, some of them HBI associates and their families. Eleven patients received corneal transplants. Honduras has no organ bank, so the brigade is critical for these patients.

"It is important that our involvement in this brigade went beyond financial assistance," said Alma Ariño, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for HanesBrands in Honduras. "Sixty HBI associates volunteered their time to help with logistics, translate for the patients and offer comfort to people about to undergo surgery."

The team at WakeECHO has a 25-year history of leading eye surgery brigades, overcoming barriers to provide quality surgical and clinical eye care to the developing world.

"We were so happy to partner with HanesBrands on this project," said Kyle Coffey, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Founding CEO of WakeECHO Global Ophthalmology. "Hanes has the manpower, profile and local knowledge to reach many more people and improve many more lives."

"We had a young, married man with three children, including seven-year-old twins," Alma said. "He lost his eyesight due to diabetes and was completely blind for four months, not knowing how to navigate the world; he was terrified to move and felt stuck in a black hole. Then, only a day after the procedure, he could see again. We feel honored to help change his life and the life of his family."

This mission is a part of our ambitious goal to improve the lives of 10 million people by 2030.

HBI has been proud to operate in Honduras for over 30 years, employing more than 5,000 associates.

Check out the video above to learn more.

HanesBrands, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Press release picture
HanesBrands, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HanesBrands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: HanesBrands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hanesbrands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HanesBrands



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742673/HBI-Atrium-Healths-WakeECHO-and-Community-Partner-to-Restore-Visions-to-Hundreds-of-Hondurans

Recommended Stories

  • Mesoblast's Lead Drug Candidate Goes Under FDA Priority Review For Bone Marrow Transplant Complications In Kids

    Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ: MESO) rallied after the FDA agreed to review the company's lead drug candidate, remestemcel-L, on a priority basis, more than two years after first rejecting it. The drug is an investigational therapy that comprises culture-expanded mesenchymal stromal cells derived from the bone marrow of an unrelated donor. The product is under priority review for children suffering from steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD). The FDA said it considered Mesoblast's

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Massive Rally, Say Analysts

    For investors, the stock market is always a game of risk and reward, and no segment exemplifies that better than the penny stocks. Defined as stocks trading at a price of less than $5, the pennies bring an ultra-low cost of entry to the table, along with a powerful potential for strong gains. At these low initial prices, even a small incremental increase in share price will quickly translate into a high-percentage gain on the initial investment – and for penny stocks’ fans, gains of 200% or even

  • Sanofi, AstraZeneca Tee Up A Rival To Pfizer In The Multibillion-Dollar RSV Race

    Sanofi stock could shine in 2023 as the French pharma tees up a rival to Pfizer's experimental RSV vaccine for newborn babies.

  • Sanofi (SNY), Regeneron Dupixent sBLA Accepted for FDA Review

    Sanofi's (SNY) sBLA seeking label expansion of drug Dupixent for chronic spontaneous urticaria accepted by the FDA

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Why Protagonist Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) announced topline results from its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc, a part of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), in the FRONTIER 1 Phase 2b trial of oral Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonist peptide JNJ-2113 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Data from the 255-patient study showed that JNJ-2113 achieved the study's primary efficacy endpoint, with a statistically significant greater proportion of patients achieving PASI-75 (

  • WeightWatchers Soars as Deal Taps Into Obesity-Drug Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- WW International Inc., previously known as WeightWatchers, surged by the most in more than seven years after striking a $132 million deal for a telehealth provider, a move that helps the company tap into the burgeoning market for a new class of weight-loss drugs.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededC

  • More eye drops recalled, this time over infection concerns from ‘non-sterility’

    'Use of contaminated eye drops can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness,' the makers of Purely Soothing eye drops said

  • FDA: Two more eyedrop brands recalled due to risks

    U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury. The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. One person died and at least five others had permanent vision loss. The Food and Drug Administration posted separate recall notices for certain eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex after the companies said they are voluntarily pulling several lots of their products from the market.

  • The Unmet Need For Innovative And Effective Treatments For Kidney Disease: Acute Kidney Injury

    By Julian Richard, Benzinga

  • Alternatives to Popular Cholesterol-Lowering Drug Cut Heart-Attack Risk

    Three drugs could lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other complications for patients who can’t take or benefit enough from statins.

  • Abbott (ABT) Makes Progress in the TAVI Space With Navitor

    Results from Abbott's (ABT) PORTICO study support Navitor's recent FDA approval to treat patients with severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme risk for open-heart surgery.

  • She didn't need the risky surgery. County doctors talked her into it anyway, lawsuit says

    An L.A. County public hospital performed an unneeded surgery after its doctors received pay from the maker of the medical device they implanted, a whistleblower says.

  • Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed new taxes on the rich to help fund Medicare, saying the plan would help to extend the insurance program's solvency by 25 years and provide a degree of middle-class stability to millions of older adults. In his plan, Biden is overtly declaring that the wealthy ought to shoulder a heavier tax burden. Biden wants to increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8% to 5% on income exceeding $400,000 per year, including salaries and capital gains.

  • WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business

    WeightWatchers' stock soared Tuesday after the company said it is getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence. Sequence is a telehealth provider that offers users access to drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity under the brand names including Ozempic, Wegovy and Trulicity. With the acquisition of Sequence, it is tapping into a red-hot market for prescription drugs that address obesity, and broadening what it offers to customers.

  • WeightWatchers to buy Sequence telehealth, enter obesity drug prescription business

    WW International Inc, known as WeightWatchers, said on Monday it is acquiring subscription telehealth platform Sequence, moving the weight-loss program operator into the obesity drug prescription business. WeighWatchers said it expects its $132 million acquisition in cash and stock will complement its nutrition and behavior-change program for weight loss at a time when obesity drugs are seen as one of the biggest markets for drugmakers.

  • States are turning to the big health insurance companies to keep Medicaid enrollees insured once pandemic protections end

    UnitedHealthcare, Centene, and Aetna have seen their revenue surge by billions as their membership soared by millions.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy As It Looks To Carve Share In The Cardiovascular Market?

    Is Merck stock a buy on growing enthusiasm for its tie-up with Moderna in cancer vaccines? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • California cuts ties with Walgreens after the pharmacy stopped selling abortion pills in 20 states

    Walgreens’ stance on abortion pills is costing it business in one of America’s largest states.

  • Why Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Is Plunging Today

    Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) announced preliminary topline results from a 12-week, Phase 2a study of zunsemetinib (ATI-450) for moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in inflammatory nodule/abscess count (AN) of zunsemetinib 50mg BID versus placebo at week 12. The study also did not meet the secondary efficacy endpoints assessed in the topline data, including the percentage of patients achieving HiSCR-50. The pl