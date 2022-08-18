U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,284.91
    +10.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,973.06
    -7.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,979.26
    +41.14 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,998.24
    +10.93 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.55
    +2.44 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.00
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0100
    -0.0080 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8820
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1943
    -0.0109 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8520
    +0.7620 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,346.35
    -131.46 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.13
    -0.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

HBO Max is offering a 30 percent discount on its annual plans

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

HBO Max is looking to beef up its subscriber numbers with a solid discount on the annual plan. You can save 30 percent if you sign up for a year (or over 40 percent compared with a monthly plan). If you don't mind dealing with ads, the service will cost $70 for 12 months, down from the usual $100. If you prefer not to see ads on HBO Max, you can pay $105, which is $45 off the regular price.

Buy an HBO Max annual subscription - $70 or $105

The offer is available through October 30th and it only applies to the first year of a subscription. A monthly plan costs $10 with ads and $15 without for a total of $120 or $180 per year. So, you can save quite a bit if you're willing to commit to a one-year membership.

HBO Max is introducing the offer just days before the Game of Thrones spin-off show House of the Dragon premieres. You'll also be able to stream the original show in 4K HDR.

In the past, we held up HBO Max as one of the best streaming services around, in large part thanks to its extensive content library. However, executives at newly merged parent Warner Bros. Discovery have been culling content and canceling high-profile original movies as part of a major cost-cutting drive. Meanwhile, HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into a single streaming service next year.

Recommended Stories