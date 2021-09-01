U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,528.61
    +5.93 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,336.25
    -24.48 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,336.52
    +77.29 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,284.16
    +10.38 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.48
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.18 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9810
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,466.98
    +1,111.90 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,267.13
    +53.97 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

HBO Max app lands on Vizio SmartCast TVs

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Watching HBO Max shows and movies on a TV is getting a little easier for Vizio owners. SmartCast TVs now have a native HBO Max app, so you won't need to cast content from another device. Along with accessing HBO Max the old-fashioned way by pressing buttons on your remote, you can use voice navigation via the SmartCast Mobile app or Voice Remote with Vizio Voice.

To mark the app's debut, Vizio is using its SmartCast home screen to showcase some of the free episodes HBO Max offers to entice viewers to sign up. You can get a taste of shows including HBO heavyweights like Game of Thrones and Euphoria, as well as a few Max Originals. The titles will be on rotation, so there'll be other shows to sample later.

HBO Max has been steadily expanding its app to more platforms. Along with YouTube, it landed on Spectrum TV this week. They joined Netflix as Spectrum Guide's first streaming apps. The reception to HBO Max's smart TV apps hasn't been great though. WarnerMedia reportedly plans to overhaul them in the coming months.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 1st, 2021

    After Tuesday’s rally, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to kick off September on a positive footing.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 13%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared 64% on Monday on reports that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeared to be planning to build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Apple is in fact building a limited satellite communications capability into its new phones, but the new capability is geared primarily toward enabling a phone user to report a car crash or similar emergency when stranded in an area outside of cellphone coverage. Make no mistake -- this is pretty great news for Apple, and will likely help it to sell more iPhones.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Google Might Design Its Own Computer Chips — Just Like Apple Did

    The tech giant may be planning to roll out computer processors made in-house in laptops and tablets from 2023, according to a report.

  • Non-fungible tokens: What are NFTs and why are they creating such a stir?

    When an NFT is bought, the person purchasing receives a certificate secured in blockchain technology, which makes them the owner of that specific digital asset.

  • Nvidia Aims To Beat Amazon, Alphabet With New AI Speech Technology

    NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has launched new research and tools to capture natural speech qualities by letting one train the AI system with one's voice, TechCrunch reports based on the Interspeech 2021 Conference. The features could give Amazon’.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant, and other AI assistants a run for their money. NVIDIA's text-to-speech research team has developed a RAD-TTS model that allows training a text-to-speech model

  • These robotics and automation stocks could climb up to 68% in the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors looking for the best stock-market performance have been well-served for many years by focusing on companies using new technology to increase their sales quickly and steadily. The performance of the S&P 500 index has borne this out.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Short-Circuited This Morning

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had dipped 2% as of 10:22 a.m. EDT Tuesday, possibly in response to an article in the British newspaper The Telegraph over the weekend. In that report, the paper described rising opposition to the semiconductor giant acquiring its British peer, Arm Holdings, from SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y) in a deal valued at $40 billion. As The Telegraph reports, an ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission examination of Nvidia's deal to acquire Arm has already attracted support from corporate giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Samsung, which worry that a combined Nvidia and Arm would dominate the supply of data-center chip designs.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano (ADA) completed IMHO its “more significant 3rd wave and embark[ed] on a correction to ideally around $2.25-2.55, depending on where the 3rd wave will top.” as anticipated last week.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target a Return to $49,000. A Move Back to $48,500 Remains Key

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $49,000 would support a breakout afternoon.

  • Why Digital Turbine's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Digital Turbine will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400. The changes are set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Sept. 7. Digital Turbine is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers a

  • Apple’s Satellite Phone Plans Are Questioned, and Space Stocks Are Falling

    Satellite stocks are giving back some of those gains after some reports dig deeper into Apple's reported plans for space-based communications.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 1st, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day. Dogecoin would need to move back through the day’s pivot to avoid giving up Tuesday’s gains.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Raises a Red Flag About Nvidia’s $40 Billion Acquisition of Arm. Here’s Why.

    Tesla might care about the outcome of this deal for a few reasons. The biggest one is the electric vehicle pioneer's self-driving technology.

  • Amidst Data Breaches and Work from Home, This Company is Making a Name for Itself in Cybersecurity

    Image by xresch from Pixabay Cybersecurity breaches have become an increasingly regular and unfortunate business reality. Most recently, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) suffered a cybersecurity incident affecting over 40 million current, former and prospective customers, due in part to compromised credentials on its secure access points. The data stolen from T-Mobile includes names, Social Security Numbers, phone numbers and date of birth. This treasure trove is all that a would-be hacker needs

  • Best AI ETFs for Q4 2021

    Artificial intelligence (AI) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seek to provide exposure to a fast-growing segment of the technology industry. AI aims to simulate human intelligence, leveraging powerful algorithms to make machines think and act like human beings.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 1st, 2021

    After a bullish end to August, the majors would need to revisit Tuesday’s highs to support a bullish start to September.

  • Technical Analyst Expects Bitcoin Bull Market Will Peak In October, Predicts Altcoins Will Triple If BTC Hits $100K

    What Happened: Kevin Wadsworth, technical analyst and co-founder of Northstar & Badcharts, has predicted this Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull market will reach its peak in October. In an interview with Kitco News on Monday, Wadsworth said he believes that the crypto bull market will likely conclude before the end of the year. “All the crypto charts I've been drawing and looking at vary a little bit in timing between the third week of September and some of them perhaps into mid-October or even late Oc

  • Apple says eight states have signed up to let people store IDs in Wallet

    Arizona and Georgia are first up, with six more to follow.

  • Apple Plans to Add Satellite Features to iPhones for Emergencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s push to bring satellite capabilities to the iPhone will be focused on emergency situations, allowing users to send texts to first responders and report crashes in areas without cellular coverage. The company is developing at least two related emergency features that will rely on satellite networks, aiming to release them in future iPhones, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.Apple has been working on satellite technology for years, with a team explor