HBO and Apple TV+ win big at the Emmys

Last year Netflix grabbed the most Primetime Emmys with 10, but this year it was only third best behind Apple TV+ and HBO Max. The latter dominated last night's proceedings with 12 awards, including five for The White Lotus, four for Succession (including Outstanding Drama Series) and one each for Euphoria, Hacks and Last Week Tonight.

Apple TV+, meanwhile took all four of its awards with Ted Lasso, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor, Comedy (Jason Sudeikis), Support Actor, Comedy (Brett Goldstein) and Directing, Comedy (MJ Delany). Last year Lasso took seven primetime prizes.

Netflix's most productive show was Korea's Squid Game, which took two Primetime Emmys while showing off the streamer's power as a global platform. It also took one award for Ozark, with Julia Garner taking the supporting actress prize. Meanwhile, Hulu took two awards with wins by Michael Keaton for Dopesick and Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout, while Prime Video nabbed a single award for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Nearly as notable were shows that were shut out. Those include HBO Max's Better Call Saul and Barry, which have both won Emmys in the past, Apple TV+'s Severance and Netflix's Stranger Things and Only Murders in the Building, which had 17 nominations but only won three non-Primetime Emmys. As with last year, streaming platforms dominated the Emmys over linear TV, with the major networks taking just three Primetime Emmys combined.