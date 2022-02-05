HBO Max's revival of 'The Boondocks' has been canceled

HBO Max is not bringing back The Boondocks for an additional two seasons. In 2019, before the streaming service was even available, WarnerMedia announced that it had greenlit a 24-episode revival of the beloved Adult Swim animated series that was supposed to debut in the fall of 2020. In the two years since that announcement, there’s been almost no news about the series. Until now.

In an interview with the Geekset Podcast spotted by Gizmodo , Tom DuBois voice actor Cedric Yarbrough said the reboot isn’t moving forward. “I hate to say this, but right now the show is not coming back,” Yarbrough told the podcast. “Sony [Pictures Animiation]… they decided they’re going to pull the plug.” Yarbrough didn’t say why the company made that decision but noted that recording sessions for the show had started. We’ve reached out to WarnerMedia for comment.