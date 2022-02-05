U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,521.87
    +932.43 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
HBO Max's revival of 'The Boondocks' has been canceled

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Adult Swim

HBO Max is not bringing back The Boondocks for an additional two seasons. In 2019, before the streaming service was even available, WarnerMedia announced that it had greenlit a 24-episode revival of the beloved Adult Swim animated series that was supposed to debut in the fall of 2020. In the two years since that announcement, there’s been almost no news about the series. Until now.

In an interview with the Geekset Podcast spotted by Gizmodo, Tom DuBois voice actor Cedric Yarbrough said the reboot isn’t moving forward. “I hate to say this, but right now the show is not coming back,” Yarbrough told the podcast. “Sony [Pictures Animiation]… they decided they’re going to pull the plug.” Yarbrough didn’t say why the company made that decision but noted that recording sessions for the show had started. We’ve reached out to WarnerMedia for comment.

The fact we won’t get two more seasons of The Boondocks is interesting in light of all the money WarnerMedia has spent to establish HBOMax as a destination for adult animation. Shortly after announcing the show’s revival, the company paid a reported $500 million to secure exclusive US streaming rights to South Park. It’s also tapped people like J.J. Abrams to create a new animated Batman series for the platform. The Boondocks was supposed to be one of the first releases in that push.

