HBO Max promo offers 50 percent off subscriptions until September 26th

WarnerMedia pulled HBO Max from Amazon Prime Video Channels on September 15th, but it's hoping to convince the subscribers it lost from the move to sign up for the streaming service directly. From today through September 26th, HBO Max's ad-free monthly subscription is available at a 50 percent discount for $7.49 per month for up to half a year. The offer isn't even exclusive to former subscribers on Prime Video. Even new and returning customers can take advantage of the promotion by signing up through the official HBO Max website or via Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Roku and Vizio.

The service's removal from Prime Video Channels is part of WarnerMedia's efforts to grow a closer relationship with viewers. To that end, it also removed HBO Max as premium add-ons on Apple TV and Roku. The company is fully aware that it will lose subscribers in the process — it could lose 5 million after pulling out of Prime Video Channels — which is why it's now trying to woo both new and returning customers.

By making HBO Max's ad-free subscription available at $7.49 a month, people can sign up for an account cheaper than the $10 ad-supported option. It's a great opportunity to try the service out for those who've been thinking of giving it a shot. For those still on the fence: Some of the most anticipated titles coming to the streaming service this year are Dune and The Matrix Resurrections.