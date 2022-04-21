U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.16
    +15.71 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,298.09
    +137.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,498.03
    +44.97 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.25
    -3.93 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    +1.30 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.40
    -10.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.65 (-2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0730 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3050
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4860
    +0.5590 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,508.86
    +1,305.94 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.93
    +18.00 (+1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.95
    +2.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

HBO Max and HBO gained 3 million subscribers in Q1 as Netflix reports subscriber decline

Lauren Forristal
·3 min read

AT&T for the last time reported results for its entertainment business, with its Q1 2022 earnings out this morning. The company, which unloaded its WarnerMedia division earlier this month, still operated the business in the first quarter. The company said HBO Max and HBO ended March with total global subscribers of 76.8 million, up 12.8 million year-over-year, and up 3.0 million from the prior quarter. Furthermore, HBO and HBO Max domestic subs reached 48.6 million as of March 31, up 1.8 million from 46.8 million as of the end of 2021 and an increase of 4.4 million year-over-year.

The growth for HBO Max and HBO is a stark contrast to Netflix’s Q1 results reported on Tuesday, with a loss of 200,000 subscribers -- and a likely hint as to how some of Netflix's potential growth was lost.

Netflix shares down more than 20% after losing 200,000 subscribers in first quarter

However, AT&T also reported that WarnerMedia’s operating income declined 32.7% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. The company said during the earnings call, "The declines in earnings at WarnerMedia reflect increase investments incurred in launching CNN+ and expanding new territories at HBO Max."

HBO Max expanded to 15 countries in March. This statement could also support the claim that CNN+ spent approximately $322,000 in 2021, estimated by Kantar. CNBC recently reported the big bet on CNN+ may not be paying off, with fewer than 10,000 people using the service on a daily basis at present, its sources said.

With the Discovery-WarnerMedia mega-merger officially closed as of early April, the company said revenue at WarnerMedia, including Warner Bros., the Turner networks, and HBO, rose 2.5% in the first quarter to $8.7 billion. Meanwhile, ad revenue fell 3% to $1.7 billion due to lower linear television audiences.

The Warner Bros.-Discovery deal has officially closed

"We're excited about the potential for continued HBO Max growth as the service launches in more new territories," CEO John Stankey said in the earnings call. "Warner Brothers Discovery is well-positioned to lead the transformation we're seeing unfold across the media and entertainment landscape. And like many of my fellow AT&T shareholders, who own a stake in this new and promising enterprise, we're excited to continue to watch their success and the value they create as one of the leading global media companies."

In addition, subscription revenues were $4.0 billion, up 4.4%, which reflects the growth of HBO Max. Telecom giant AT&T allows some of its users with AT&T unlimited plans to stream HBO Max at no extra charge.

Content and other revenues were $3.1 billion, an increase of 3.4%, "driven by higher theatrical revenues, higher HBO Max licensing, and partially offset by lower TV licensing," the report wrote.

The telecom company also shared ARPU (average revenue per user) for its domestic subscribers of $11.24, versus $11.15 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $11.72 in the first quarter of 2021.

 

Recommended Stories

  • HBO Max, HBO Hit 76.8M Global Subs In Q1, Up 3M From Year End; WarnerMedia Profit Squeezed By CNN+, Streaming Spend

    HBO Max and HBO had 76.8 million global subscribers as of March – up by 3 million from the previous quarter and 12.8 million from the year earlier. Domestic subscribers of 48.6 million rose 4.4 million year-on-year, AT&T said, reporting its last quarterly numbers as parent of WarnerMedia. WarnerMedia merged with Discovery April 8 creating […]

  • Investors skeptical of Netflix's plans to crack down on account sharing

    Netflix Inc's plans to get tough on account sharing failed to reassure Wall Street that the world's largest streaming video company had found a way to spark new growth. The company's stock was down 36% in trading Wednesday, a day after Netflix said it would ask subscribers who share their accounts with people outside of their households to pay more. It blamed password sharing, in part, for failing to hit its subscriber growth targets.

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Q1 Earnings Beat In Maiden Update Following Discovery Media Merger

    "AT&T has entered a new era (and) our momentum in growing customer relationships is reaching historical levels," said CEO John Stankey.

  • HBO Max and HBO Hit 76.8M Global Subs, and 48.6M in U.S., In Final AT&T Disclosure

    HBO and its HBO Max streaming service ended March with 76.8 million global subscribers, an increase of 3 million after hitting 73.8 million subscribers as of the end of 2021. Telecom giant AT&T disclosed the user gains, which marked a contrast to Netflix’s subscriber loss in the first quarter that led Wall Street analysts to […]

  • Jada Pinkett Smith Says Her Family Is ‘Focusing on Deep Healing’ After Oscars Slap

    "Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," Pinkett Smith wrote in a statement.

  • AT&T posts 2.5% rise in quarterly core wireless revenue

    The Dallas, Texas-based firm - whose WarnerMedia unit completed its merger with Discovery Inc earlier this month to form the new media firm Warner Bros. Discovery - added 691,000 monthly phone subscribers during the quarter. AT&T is refocusing on its original business of providing internet and phone services after unwinding a years-long effort to become a media and entertainment company. Shares of AT&T rose 1.5% to $19.73 in premarket trading.

  • Netflix Actually Lost 200,000 Subscribers in Q1

    As if its first subscriber loss in 10 years were not enough, Netflix now forecasts a loss of 2 million global paid subs in Q2.

  • Has Netflix Lost Its Competitive Advantage?

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock just had its worst trading day in nearly 20 years. The streaming stock plunged more than 30% Wednesday after the company reported a surprise decline in its subscriber base in the first quarter, and forecast a decrease of 2 million subscribers in the second quarter. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1, compared to guidance calling for 2.5 million additions.

  • Netflix shares down more than 20% after losing 200,000 subscribers in first quarter

    The streaming service reported that in the first quarter of 2022, it lost 200,000 subscribers -- its first subscriber loss in over a decade. The decline brought Netflix's subscriber base to 221.6 million, down from 221.8 million in the prior quarter. Excluding that, Netflix says it would have instead seen 500,000 net subscriber additions in the quarter.

  • Coinbase, Block, Silvergate, and Other Crypto Stocks Rise as Bitcoin Nears $43,000

    Bitcoin was outpacing other cryptocurrencies on Thursday, helping shares in companies sensitive to its price.

  • Fed’s Evans says key U.S. interest rate to go to 2.5% — and likely higher

    The president of the Chicago Federal Reserve suggested a key U.S. interest rate could be raised to as high as 2.5% by year end as the central bank tries to tame high inflation.

  • Fund Manager Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Sells Netflix Stake; “We Have Lost Confidence In Our Ability To Predict Future Prospects”

    Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings, which made a high-profile purchase of Netflix shares in January after a dip in the stock price, said it sold the stake today, having “lost confidence in our ability to predict the company’s future prospects with a sufficient degree of certainty.” Pershing’s portfolio “requires a high degree of of predictability […]

  • Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Sells Entire Netflix Stake, Taking $400 Million Loss

    Amid the massive sell-off of Netflix stock triggered by the streamer’s Q1 misfire, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman liquidated his entire holdings in the company citing new uncertainty about Netflix’s long-term business. Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings had acquired about 3.1 million Netflix shares in January, previously worth around $1.1 billion. On Thursday, less than […]

  • Why Bitcoin could be poised to fall further

    Under tightening monetary pressures from central banks, Bitcoin is trading like “an overpriced tech stock,” as one analyst noted. That could potentially mean poor performance for the next few months.

  • Stocks: Two things to watch amid earnings season

    Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings season, tech stocks, inflation, growth, and the outlook for the economy.

  • UPDATE 2-Freeport-McMoRan shares drop after trimming copper outlook

    Freeport-McMoRan Inc shares fell more than 5% on Thursday after the mining giant trimmed its 2022 and 2023 copper forecast despite reporting a better-than-expected first-quarter profit. The company lowered its copper sales forecast by about 1% annually for this year and the next. The Phoenix-based miner, which runs Indonesia's Grasberg, the world's second-largest copper mine, as well as several other mines throughout the Americas, also cut its 2022 capital budget.

  • Tesla reports record profit, Elon Musk teases Cybertruck during earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi and Pras Subramanian discuss first quarter earnings for Tesla, production issues amid supply chain disruptions, consumer demand, cost increases, and inflation.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.