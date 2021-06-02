U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,208.12
    +6.08 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,600.38
    +25.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,756.33
    +19.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.83
    +3.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.73
    +1.01 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.10
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    28.31
    +0.20 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    -0.0240 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4168
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5600
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,694.71
    +1,528.12 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.38
    +37.30 (+3.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.00
    +27.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.14
    +131.80 (+0.46%)
     

HBO Max launches ad-supported subscription for $9.99 per month

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

"Game of Thrones" might be over, but HBO Max is still breaking new ground, and even breaking the internet – this past weekend, HBO Max blacked out right before the finale of "Mare of Easttown," likely due to traffic. But if you haven’t hopped aboard the HBO Max train yet, it might be time to try it out. Today, the streaming platform premieres an ad-supported subscription at $9.99 per month. Its existing service – which features no ads – costs $14.99 per month. Subscribers can save 15% on their subscription, no matter which version they choose, if they pre-pay for an entire year.

The advertisements aren’t the only drawback of the more affordable subscription option. The ad-supported tier offers a maximum quality of 1080p, which is still pretty good for most consumers, unless you're watching “Friends: The Reunion” in your 4k home theater. But, lower-tier subscribers won’t be able to download content to view offline, nor will they have access to same-day film premieres of Warner Bros.’s newest theatrical releases. However, these films will become available to stream months after release. On the bright side, ads will not appear on original HBO programming.

With just four minutes of ad time per hour, the ad-supported tier “launches with a commitment” to maintaining the lowest volume of commercials among popular streaming services. HBO Max follows in the footsteps of Hulu, which also offers a discounted subscription with ads for $5.99 per month, as opposed to $11.99 per month. But on Hulu, a half-hour show can contain almost five minutes of unskippable ad time. Meanwhile, Netflix offers its most basic plan – which allows streaming on one screen at a time without HD – for $8.99 per month. Its standard plan is $13.99 a month. Now that HBO Max has a more competitively priced option, it might give these other platforms a run for their money.

What kinds of ads can you expect to see on HBO Max? The company says that subscribers can expect “a greater personalization in the ads they see” over time, with “more innovation in formats to come.” This could resemble the ad experience on Hulu, which has experimented with viewer-friendly binge-watch ads.

As of April 2021, HBO Max and HBO reached a combined 44.2 million subscribers, and in Q1 of the year, added 2.7 million domestic subscribers. By comparison, Netflix reported an increase of 4 million subscribers in the same period, bringing them to about 207 million global subscribers. However, only 450,000 of those new subscribers come from the US and Canada.

On June 29, HBO Max will launch in 39 Latin American markets. Later in the year, the streaming service is expected to roll out in Europe. This will only further the platform's rapid growth – in 2019, AT&T, which owns HBO Max, set the modest goal to attain 50 million subscribers by 2025. Now, HBO Max expects it will reach between 120 million and 150 million subscribers by the same date.

The ad-supported subscription option for HBO Max is available now.

  • HBO Max With Ads Launches: What’s Different in the $10 Monthly Plan

    WarnerMedia launched a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max on Wednesday, available first in the U.S. For the $9.99 monthly plan for HBO Max with ads, the company promises throwing up no more than four minutes of commercials per hour of streaming content. It’s priced at 33% off the regular $14.99-per-month version of HBO Max […]

  • TV Ratings: ‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale Is Most-Watched Episode of Any HBO Original Series on HBO Max

    The May 30 finale of “Mare of Easttown” drew four million viewers across Memorial Day Weekend, with nearly three million viewers Sunday night on all HBO platforms, marking a series high for the WarnerMedia premium cabler’s linear and digital outlets. The series stars Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Winslet from creator Brad Ingelsby […]

  • ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ CG Reboot From Nickelodeon & Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Gets Release Date – Update

    UPDATED with release date: The CG movie reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which Deadline scooped last year (see the story below) was coming from Nickelodeon and Point Grey Pictures, now has a release date. The pic being directed by Gravity Falls‘ Jeff Rowe will hit theaters August 11, 2023. Seth Rogen, who is producing […]

  • We Finally Know Who Killed ﻿Erin McMenamin in HBO’s ‘Mare of Easttown’

    *Warning: Major spoilers ahead*

  • ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Finale Hits Series Highs, Most-Watched Episode Ever On HBO Max

    The final episode of Mare of Easttown limited series drew four million viewers over the holiday weekend across HBO and HBO Max, with nearly three million viewers Sunday night (all platforms), marking a series high for both linear and digital, according to HBO. The finale also set the record as the most watched episode of […]

  • Second Capitol riot defendant enters guilty plea

    Paul Hodgkins became the second defendant to plead guilty in the sprawling Capitol riot investigation.

  • 'How wrong I was': Robert Redford thought B.J. Thomas' 'Raindrops' didn't fit in 'Butch Cassidy'

    Fifty years ago, B.J. Thomas' "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" scored big in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." But not with Robert Redford.

  • What's on TV: 'Sailor Moon,' 'Kim's Convenience' and 'The Conjuring'

    This week Netflix premieres a new 'Sailor Moon' movie, while HBO Max has 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.'

  • Grab Your Wallet: Rixo Just Launched the Cutest Sustainable Swim Line That Starts at $73

    The brand beloved by everyone from Kelly Ripa to Selena Gomez just dropped a must-have collection of 100% recycled one-pieces and bikinis.

  • Hi, 'Outlander' Season 6 Just Wrapped Filming and We Couldn't Be More Excited

    Also, these new pics are absolutely 🔥.

  • Chinese central bank's digital yuan given trial by lottery

    China's capital Beijing will launch a lottery in June giving out free online wallets containing 200 digital yuan ($31.34) to winners, in another trial for the central bank's eCNY, according to a notice on the city's government website. The "red envelopes" - a reference to China’s traditional way of gifting cash - will be distributed to 200,000 lottery winners, who must download an app to use their prizes at designated merchants around the capital, according to the notice. China is a front-runner in the global race to launch central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and has held trials in several major cities including Shenzhen and Shanghai.

  • Australian banks, led by CBA, set to return record $15 billion cash to investors

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's big banks are likely to return a record $15 billion or more of cash to investors over the next two years, with investors betting Commonwealth Bank will move first and helping drive shares of the top lender to all-time highs. Commonwealth Bank and its smaller rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp have made a remarkable comeback, from being shamed in a public inquiry and shunned by investors three years ago to being sought-after investments now. The banks have come out of the COVID-19 crisis relatively unscathed as Australia has kept the pandemic under control and its A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy has hummed along.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stronger Dollar, Stable Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

    Robust U.S. manufacturing data has traders concerned the Federal Reserve may tighten policy sooner-than-expected.

  • Biden’s Big Plans Bypass Green-Linked Debt That Investors Crave

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden wants to spend his way to a greener and more sustainable future for America. For now though, he’ll probably be financing it the old-fashioned way -- with taxes and traditional bonds.None of the $21 trillion Treasuries market includes bonds linked to the funding of environmentally-friendly projects, despite a seemingly insatiable investor hunger for these new types of ethical assets. Germany, France and Italy have capitalized on it, and the U.K. and Canada are both planning debuts. In the U.S., municipalities have been selling record amounts of green bonds, but the world’s largest seller of debt is conspicuously absent.It’s more than a little ironic. Biden needs trillions of dollars and global investors are only too happy to pour cash into the world’s safest bonds. Such debt could be splashed on new power grids to avoid the kind of chaos seen in the Texan deep freeze this year, or electric-vehicle charging for the fleet of Tesla Inc. devotees. Yet officials haven’t publicly floated the idea of green Treasuries, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying private capital must fill most of the funding gap.Biden’s infrastructure plans and climate agenda come at a time when green bonds have become one of the fastest-growing corners of international finance, with issuance above $200 billion so far this year. The coronavirus crisis has accelerated the trend, since governments and companies are trying to spend their way to a recovery as well as transition to lower carbon economies. While the administration could easily raise funds from existing borrowing and taxes, debt linked to sustainability projects is a way for many issuers to signal that the money is going into good causes.Green debt “fits the Biden agenda and investor demand would be strong,” said Ronald van Steenweghen, a money manager at Degroof Petercam Asset Management in Brussels.In the absence of a move from the federal government, regional administrations in America have already pushed ahead. Last year saw a record of around $20 billion of green bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg show and the municipal debt market may be headed for a second straight year of unprecedented environmental debt issuance, spurred in part by the conversation around Biden’s plans. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority just sold $874 million in green bonds, while the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority is one of the biggest issuers.Still, that’s a small slice of the $3.9 trillion U.S. municipal market, where states and localities raise money for transport, schools and housing. And it’s minuscule compared to the behemoth that is the funding done by the U.S. Treasury, which has historically tended to take a very long time to ponder any changes to its debt lineup. Proposals to extend bond market maturities beyond the current limit of around 30 years have been floated repeatedly and gone by the wayside, while the idea of issuing debt linked to a replacement for the discredited Libor benchmark has been kicked around for more than a year.Green Treasurieies seem “quite far away at the moment,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Treasury explore the issue at one of their upcoming refunding meetings, but would suspect even such exploration would take a back seat to more timely issues.”Treasury department spokeswoman Lily Adams declined to comment on whether the U.S. was considering issuing green bonds.Slow HurdlesThe lack of commitment hasn’t stopped investors from salivating over the prospect of the world’s biggest borrower joining the green rush in coming years. Issuers are managing to lower their costs, since the scramble for these assets creates a so-called “greenium”, as well as boost their image.To start issuing, the U.S. Treasury would need to create a mechanism to separate the funds raised from green securities from those in the general account, and a framework for what the money could be spent on. That would also take time. In the European Union, set to become the world’s biggest green issuer, technocrats aim to publish green bond standards this summer, after political leaders first proposed the debt back in September.Political divisions within government could also prove a roadblock. There is a risk that any future administration would discontinue the program, undermining the Treasury’s “stable and predictable” mantra, Toronto-Dominion’s Goldberg said. Officials are also likely to be aware of the potential liquidity implications, he added.Some senators are pushing for muni-bond subsidies for infrastructure, similar to former President Barack Obama’s “Build America” bonds that were sold in 2009 and 2010 to help the economy recover from the financial crisis. Others are trying to create a national green bank.“Another Build America Bond type program would be the easiest way to get a green type bond out there,” said Amar Reganti, a managing director at Wellington Management and a former deputy director of the Treasury’s Office of Debt Management. “The government could kick start a green bond type program through state and local governments, getting those expenditures out faster.”Ultimately it may come down to how much top-level political support there is for green Treasuries. In the case of the U.K., last year its debt office appeared uncertain over the need for separate green debt, but a push by parliamentarians and ministers looks set to deliver green gilts before the U.K. hosts a major United Nations climate summer this year.Biden needs to prove to the world that the U.S. is showing climate leadership to overcome a credibility gap, after his predecessor Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris accord on greenhouse gas emissions. His plans have drawn criticism from the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for not going far enough on the environment, so green debt could be a way to show the government is putting its money where its mouth is.“No other administration has ever talked about climate and the environment as much as this group,” said Ian Katz, an analyst at Capital Alpha Partners in Washington. “The way this administration approaches things on ESG and climate is ‘let’s go as far as we can.’”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk tweeted and this stock jumped, after report that regulators told Tesla his Twitter account broke court order

    On Wednesday, shares in Samsung Publishing moved higher following new tweets from the chief executive of the electric-vehicle company, while crypto asset dogecoin soared after Musk posted a related meme.

  • AMC Skyrockets in Reality-Defying Rally That’s Feeding on Itself

    (Bloomberg) -- The meme-stock frenzy is back -- and bigger than ever.On Wednesday, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. skyrocketed to an all-time high in a wild trading session as the Reddit retail-trading army came back in force, leaving many Wall Street pros wondering, yet again, what on Earth has become of the U.S. stock market.The money-losing movie-theater rose 95% and closed at a record high at $62.55. At one point the stock rose as much as 127%, pushing its total gains for the year

  • What’s the smart way to play AMC’s stock? Try these two options strategies

    AMC shares are super-volatile amid a short squeeze. Options can be a way to capitalize on the moves, with a measure of prudence.

  • Dogecoin surges more than 30% and the crypto army cheers as Coinbase Pro network opens to transfers

    Dogecoin soars Wednesday after crypto platform Coinbase lays the groundwork for the meme asset to soon trade on the U.S.'s largest digital-asset site.

  • Mudrick Sells Entire AMC Stake, Calling Shares Overvalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Mudrick Capital sold all its stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as of Tuesday, the same day the movie theater chain disclosed that the investment firm had bought $230.5 million of fresh shares to bolster its finances, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Mudrick no longer holds any AMC shares and sold at a profit, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The firm disposed of its stake after concluding that AMC’s stock is overval

  • AMC offers new perks for retail investors: free large popcorn

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. kept soaring on massive volume Wednesday, as the movie theater operator is looking to engage directly with its "sizable retail shareholder base" with a new communication initiative, offering free popcorn for new members.