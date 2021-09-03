Neil Gaiman’s Dead Boy Detectives might be adapted into an HBO Max series

Fans of Neil Gaiman could soon see another of the author’s creations get the TV treatment. According to a report from Variety , WarnerMedia has ordered a pilot for a potential HBO Max series featuring the Dead Boy Detectives. The two characters, Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, first appeared in issue 25 of Gaiman’s The Sandman comic. They’re ghosts who investigate supernatural crimes.

The interesting thing here is that Rowland and Paine will appear in the upcoming third season of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol. However, Variety reports it’s unclear whether Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant, the two actors who play Rowland and Paine in Doom Patrol, will also play the detectives in this new pilot. Steve Yockey, best known for his work on The Flight Attendant, is penning the episode’s script.