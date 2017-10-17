‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 will arrive eventually! Here’s everything we know

Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones might well be the most iconic television series of all time. For years, fans of the HBO show have ravenously gobbled up every rumor, every piece of news, and every tidbit of information that’s leaked out regarding the future of Westeros’ (and Essos’) most prominent denizens.

With the conclusive season on its way (…eventually), fandom has just about reached a fever pitch, and we don’t expect it to subside anytime soon. We know that some of you like to avoid spoilers and head in “blind;” if that’s the case, you really should not be here. Turn back now! If you’re on the hunt for juicy spoiler nuggets, though, keep on readin’. Without further ado, we present a comprehensive collection of news and rumors for Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season. Again: SPOILERS.

A covert casting

Weeks after sharing a batch of casting notices for season 8, fan blog Watchers on the Wall is reporting that the role of Harry Strickland — leader of the Golden Company mercenaries — has been cast, with German actor Marc Rissmann tapped.

Fans will remember that Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) departed King’s Landing on Cersei’s orders in the final episode of season 7, intending to meet with the Golden Company and escort them back to Westeros, thanks to a large donation from the Iron Bank. Those who read the books know Strickland as a portly coward who lucked into his command; we don’t have any clue how he’ll be portrayed on screen, but Rissmann is… um, neither portly nor cowardly looking.

Watchers’ source was Rissmann’s Spotlight CV and his agency, Hatch Talent. Interestingly, neither page now includes any information about Game of Thrones, which is unsurprising, given the massive effort put into preventing spoilers for HBO’s current crown jewel. Rissmann recently finished shooting for JJ Abrams’ upcoming World War II horror story Overlord for Paramount.

A survivor from the Wall?

In the finale of season 7, the Night King made excellent use of his newly resurrected dragon, blasting down the easternmost segment of the Wall and allowing his undead army to march southward. Two prominent characters — Tormund Giantsbane and Beric Dondarrion — happened to be on top of the Wall as the dragon attacked, leaving us in the dark as to their whereabouts (or whether they even survived).

We still have no idea about Beric, whose get-out-of-jail-free card disappeared when Thoros of Myr took an icy, permanent nap in the Beyond the Wall episode, but it does look like Tormund may have survived — if some sneakily-captured photographs are any indication. Fans noticed Kristofer Hivju, the actor who portrays Tormund, arriving in Belfast, Ireland, earlier this week (along with several other cast members, whose characters are definitely not dead yet) for a table read.

Kristofer Hivju, Ben Crompton, Iain Glen, Isaac Hempstead, Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, John Bradley arrive in Belfast for the table read. pic.twitter.com/GJrZnhWN4X — Aegon (@iDexterDisciple) October 9, 2017

Some of the photos were quickly deleted from Instagram, but you can view the others in a tweet (see above). We don’t know what this means for Tormund — maybe all his “lines” are just white walker grunts now — but at least it provides some hope for those anticipating a Tormund-Brienne… uh… union.

Steady hands

HBO is putting the final season of its most popular series into the hands of four prominent directors with close ties to the hit show.

The episodes that will make up Game of Thrones Season 8 will be directed by David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, and showrunners David Benioff and D.B Weiss, according to Mashable. Benioff and Weiss are expected to co-direct the series finale, but it’s unknown how many episodes — or which episodes — each director will handle.

All four directors have helmed earlier episodes of the series. Nutter has directed six episodes, including the infamous “The Rains of Castamere” episode (also known as the “Red Wedding” episode) and the season 3 and season 5 finales, while Sapochnik has directed four episodes, including “Hardhome,” “The Battle of the Bastards,” and the season 6 finale. In addition to serving as the showrunners on the series, Benioff and Weiss have each directed one episode of the show, with Benioff responsible for season 3’s “Walk of Punishment,” and Weiss directing season 4’s premiere, “Two Swords.”