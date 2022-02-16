HBO's 'The Last of Us' series won't air in 2022

Don't expect to watch HBO's The Last of Us series any time soon. Channel programming president Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that the adaptation of Naughty Dog's apocalyptic games won't air in 2022. Bloys didn't commit to a release date, but he noted filming was still underway in the western Canadian city of Calgary.

The series stars The Mandalorian and Narcos veteran Pedro Pascal as the grizzled survivor Joel, while Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey plays the teen Ellie. The games' Merle Dandridge plays the resistance leader Marlene, while Gabriel Luna (True Detective) and Anna Torv (Fringe) respectively play Joel's brother Tommy and the smuggler Tess. Nick Offerman also has a guest role. The high-level plot largely mimics that of the first game — Joel is tasked with escorting Ellie to an organization searching for a cure to the brain infection that ravaged humanity, but the journey becomes far more complicated.

The timing will have HBO's The Last of Us debut long after the game's sequel. Expectations are already riding high, though. On top of the cast, the show is written and executive produced by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann. In theory, the series will both buck the trend of so-so game adaptations and give Sony's PlayStation Productions studio some extra credibility.