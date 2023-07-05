HBS Online Launches 1-Year Leadership Course

Harvard Business Review Announces Most-Watched Videos, Most-Read Articles & More

HBS Online has launched a year-long course called CLIMB: Credential of Leadership, Impact, and Management in Business

From Cambridge, Massachusetts: Harvard Business School Online has announced its premiere Credential of Leadership, Impact, and Management in Business (CLIMB), a rigorous, year-long, seven-course asynchronous program designed to help new and experienced leaders accelerate their careers. CLIMB teaches a combination of essential and forward-looking business skills and features an immersive, group-based learning experience. The program offers flexibility for participants to tailor it to their interests and complete the work on their own time while meeting weekly deadlines.

To earn the credential, participants must complete seven courses, four long courses (each five to nine weeks long) and three short courses. Of the four long courses, two in leadership and strategy are required and vary based on years of leadership experience. To tailor the program so it best suits your professional interests, you’ll also take two electives—one in finance and one open elective from HBS Online’s course portfolio. The three exclusive short courses are about vital topics for leaders today: Dynamic Teaming, Leading in a Digital World, and Personal Branding. The program concludes with a capstone project in which participants will demonstrate their expertise by applying the skills and frameworks to their own role or organization.

“Learners can customize their curriculum by selecting an elective from the HBS Online portfolio and a finance course that best suits their professional interests and experience,” says Amy Edmondson, the Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at HBS and CLIMB faculty chair. “Whether you’re a new manager or have several years of experience, CLIMB delivers the in-demand business skills you need for your career today.”

Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive a Credential of Leadership, Impact, and Management in Business in addition to four HBS Online Certificates of Completion for each long course in the curriculum. In total, CLIMB will take approximately a year, and participants should allow five to nine hours per week to complete the coursework. The program doesn’t require a GRE or GMAT score to apply, and applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. There are two program starts per year.

Oliver Yao will begin his tenure as dean of the Lerner College at the University of Delaware on August 1

Oliver Yao named dean of the University of Delaware’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics

From Newark, Delaware: Oliver Yao, interim deputy provost for graduate education and associate dean for graduate programs of the College of Business at Lehigh University and esteemed business faculty member, has been appointed dean of the University of Delaware’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics, University President Dennis Assanis and Provost Laura Carlson announced on Tuesday, June 27.

The Lerner College’s online MBA program was ranked 40th overall by Poets&Quants in 2023, including 25th for admissions standards and 39th for academic experience.

“I am delighted to welcome Oliver Yao to UD as the next dean of the Lerner College of Business and Economics,” Assanis said. “As a recognized scholar with extensive administrative experience at the department, college and university levels, his demonstrated vision for academic excellence integrating research, education and impact will be an enormous asset to UD. I look forward to our work together as we continue strengthening the identity of the Lerner College while embracing partnership and interdisciplinary opportunities across the University, including ongoing development of the Fintech ecosystem.”

Yao will begin his tenure as dean on Aug. 1. Reporting directly to UD Provost Laura Carlson, Yao will be a key member of the University’s senior administrative team, responsible for leadership of the college, including the development, operation and sustained excellence of all academic programs across its five academic departments (Accounting and Management Information Systems, Business Administration, Economics, Finance, and Hospitality and Sport Business Management); centers and institutes.

ESMT, BMW offer 10 scholarships to inaugural online MBA intake

From Berlin: ESMT Berlin and the BMW Group are partnering to offer ten full-tuition scholarships for the September 2023 intake of the ESMT Global Online MBA. This program aims to nurture a new generation of leadership who will drive innovation, sustainability, and positive change in business and society in the future.

The BMA Group Change Maker Fellowship program builds on the long-term partnership between ESMT and the BMW Group. It is designed to develop tech-savvy future leaders by complementing a STEM degree with business education.

“After the successful start with the BMW Group Fellowship for Ukraine last year, I am beyond delighted that we are again partnering with ESMT Berlin to support the professional future of the next generation. This year, the focus will be on Hungary. With the BMW Group’s emerging production plant in Debrecen, we are at the forefront when it comes to sustainable production and digitalization. Therefore, we are really pleased to be able to provide our competences in those fields to the talents of tomorrow,” says Ilka Horstmeier, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, people and real estate, and labor relations Director.

“We are delighted to partner with the BMW Group on this transformative initiative,” says Jörg Rocholl, president of ESMT. “The combination of technical and business knowledge is critical for the development of leaders who can tackle complex challenges and make a positive impact on their organisations and society. The Change Maker Fellowships will help us identify and support the next generation of changemakers and innovators.”

