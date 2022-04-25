HBT Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HBT Financial, Inc.

First Quarter Highlights



Net income of $13.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.27%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 13.58%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (1) of 14.71%

Adjusted net income(1) of $12.2 million; or $0.42 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.14%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 12.20%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 13.22%

________________________

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $13.6 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $13.6 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $15.2 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We saw positive trends in a number of areas during the first quarter, including solid inflows of low-cost deposits and improved asset quality, which contributed to our strong financial performance despite a more challenging environment for generating loan growth. We are seeing increased competition in loan pricing in our markets, particularly in commercial real estate lending, which has started to impact new loan production, which remained relatively flat in the first quarter. Although this competitive environment and the developing macroeconomic trends, including higher input costs and interest rates, may make it more challenging to replicate the strong loan growth we experienced at the end of 2021, we believe the strength of our deposit base and asset quality, as well as our diversified business mix will enable us to continue to generate solid financial performance for our shareholders.”

Story continues

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on sale of closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $12.2 million, or $0.42 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to adjusted net income of $14.2 million, or $0.49 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and adjusted net income of $14.0 million, or $0.51 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $31.9 million, a decrease of 2.8% from $32.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fees recognized as loan interest income which totaled $0.7 million during the first quarter of 2022 and $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the remaining deferred PPP loan fees to be recognized as income totaled $0.8 million.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 9.6%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average loan and securities balances. These higher average balances more than offset a decrease in PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income, which were $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.08%, compared to 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income. The contribution of PPP loan fees to net interest margin was 7 basis points during the first quarter of 2022 and 15 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, the contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin decreased to 1 basis point during the first quarter of 2022 from 6 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest margin decreased from 3.25%. This decrease was also primarily attributable to lower PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income which contributed 25 basis points to net interest margin during the first quarter 2021. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin was 1 basis point during the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $10.0 million, an increase of 7.4% from $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to a positive $1.7 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment included in the first quarter of 2022 results, compared to a positive $0.3 million MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter of 2021 results. Additionally, the first quarter of 2022 results included $0.2 million of gains on sale of closed branch premises, with no similar gains recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting these improvements was a $0.3 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans as a result of a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity and normal seasonality.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 7.1% from $10.8 million, primarily attributable to a $1.5 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans due to a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity. Partially offsetting this decrease were a $0.4 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $0.3 million increase in wealth management fees, driven by higher values of managed assets during first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $24.2 million, a decrease of 0.9% from $24.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to $0.9 million of non-recurring NXT Bancorporation, Inc. (NXT) acquisition-related expenses included in the fourth quarter of 2021 results. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in employee benefits expense, primarily due to accelerated recognition of $0.6 million of stock compensation expense during the first quarter of 2022 as a result of a modification to all existing restricted stock unit (“RSU”) and performance restricted stock unit (“PRSU”) agreements to address treatment upon retirement. Total compensation costs related to the modified agreements remains the same.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 7.2% from $22.5 million. The increase was also primarily attributable to the modification of the RSU and PRSU agreements previously discussed and a higher base level of noninterest expense following the NXT acquisition, primarily related to personnel costs and branch operation expenses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.49 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $2.50 billion at December 31, 2021 and $2.27 billion at March 31, 2021. The decrease in total loans from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the ongoing forgiveness of PPP loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.82 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $3.74 billion at December 31, 2021 and $3.36 billion at March 31, 2021. The $77.9 million increase from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to increased balances held in interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, partially offset by run-off of higher cost time deposit accounts.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $2.5 million, or 0.10% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared with $2.8 million, or 0.11% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, and $9.1 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The negative provision was primarily due to net recoveries of $1.2 million and improvements in qualitative factors which resulted in a $1.1 million decrease in required reserves, primarily reflecting improved economic conditions. Partially offsetting these improvements was a $1.7 million increase in specific reserves on loans individually evaluated for impairment.

Net recoveries for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.2 million, or (0.19)% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $82 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $0.3 million, or (0.06)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.99% of total loans and 992.63% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, compared with 0.96% of total loans and 861.32% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021.

Capital

At March 31, 2022, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

Well Capitalized Regulatory March 31, 2022 Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.86 % 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.66 % 8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.40 % 6.50 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.83 % 5.00 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.81 % N/A Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.16 % N/A





(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 50,062 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $18.84 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of its common stock under its stock repurchase program in effect until January 1, 2023. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $14.1 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 61 branches. As of March 31, 2022, HBT had total assets of $4.3 billion, total loans of $2.5 billion, and total deposits of $3.8 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Tony Rossi

HBTIR@hbtbank.com

(310) 622-8221





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 26,806 $ 27,884 $ 25,134 Federally tax exempt 662 662 610 Securities: Taxable 4,649 4,625 3,633 Federally tax exempt 1,040 1,017 1,136 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 159 142 80 Other interest and dividend income 19 25 13 Total interest and dividend income 33,335 34,355 30,606 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 569 651 644 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 9 11 7 Borrowings 1 7 1 Subordinated notes 470 470 470 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 358 357 355 Total interest expense 1,407 1,496 1,477 Net interest income 31,928 32,859 29,129 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (584 ) (843 ) (3,405 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,512 33,702 32,534 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,404 2,518 2,258 Wealth management fees 2,289 2,371 1,972 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,652 1,716 1,297 Mortgage servicing 658 730 685 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 1,729 265 1,695 Gains on sale of mortgage loans 587 927 2,100 Gains (losses) on securities (187 ) 33 40 Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 40 184 (76 ) Gains (losses) on other assets 193 (4 ) 1 Income on bank owned life insurance 40 41 — Other noninterest income 638 573 836 Total noninterest income 10,043 9,354 10,808 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 12,992 12,578 12,596 Employee benefits 2,499 2,017 1,722 Occupancy of bank premises 2,060 1,777 1,938 Furniture and equipment 552 793 623 Data processing 1,653 2,153 1,688 Marketing and customer relations 851 1,085 565 Amortization of intangible assets 245 255 289 FDIC insurance 288 280 240 Loan collection and servicing 157 219 365 Foreclosed assets 132 204 143 Other noninterest expense 2,728 3,020 2,375 Total noninterest expense 24,157 24,381 22,544 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 18,398 18,675 20,798 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 4,794 5,081 5,553 NET INCOME $ 13,604 $ 13,594 $ 15,245 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.55 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.55 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 28,986,593 29,036,164 27,430,912





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 30,761 $ 23,387 $ 22,976 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 328,218 385,881 406,760 Cash and cash equivalents 358,979 409,268 429,736 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks 487 490 — Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 933,922 942,168 856,835 Debt securities held-to-maturity 438,054 336,185 192,994 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,256 3,443 3,332 Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 1,927 1,927 1,552 Restricted stock, at cost 2,739 2,739 2,498 Loans held for sale 1,777 4,942 12,882 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,487,785 2,499,689 2,270,705 Allowance for loan losses (24,508 ) (23,936 ) (28,759 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,463,277 2,475,753 2,241,946 Bank owned life insurance 7,433 7,393 — Bank premises and equipment, net 52,005 52,483 52,548 Bank premises held for sale 1,081 1,452 121 Foreclosed assets 3,043 3,278 4,748 Goodwill 29,322 29,322 23,620 Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,698 1,943 2,509 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 9,723 7,994 7,629 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 13,527 14,901 12,718 Other assets 25,550 17,408 18,781 Total assets $ 4,348,965 $ 4,314,254 $ 3,865,614 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,069,231 $ 1,087,659 $ 968,991 Interest-bearing 2,746,838 2,650,526 2,386,975 Total deposits 3,816,069 3,738,185 3,355,966 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 50,834 61,256 41,976 Subordinated notes 39,336 39,316 39,257 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,731 37,714 37,665 Other liabilities 21,840 25,902 33,344 Total liabilities 3,965,810 3,902,373 3,508,208 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 293 293 275 Surplus 221,735 220,891 191,004 Retained earnings 203,076 194,132 165,735 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (36,100 ) 1,471 1,906 Treasury stock at cost (5,849 ) (4,906 ) (1,514 ) Total stockholders’ equity 383,155 411,881 357,406 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,348,965 $ 4,314,254 $ 3,865,614 SHARE INFORMATION Shares of common stock outstanding 28,967,943 28,986,061 27,382,069





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 291,909 $ 286,946 $ 412,812 Agricultural and farmland 232,528 247,796 228,032 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 237,000 234,544 224,599 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 687,617 684,023 516,963 Multi-family 243,447 263,911 236,381 Construction and land development 320,030 298,048 215,375 One-to-four family residential 327,791 327,837 300,768 Municipal, consumer, and other 147,463 156,584 135,775 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,487,785 $ 2,499,689 $ 2,270,705 PPP LOANS (included above) Commercial and industrial $ 16,184 $ 28,404 $ 175,389 Agricultural and farmland 392 913 8,921 Municipal, consumer, and other — 171 6,249 Total PPP Loans $ 16,576 $ 29,488 $ 190,559





March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 1,069,231 $ 1,087,659 $ 968,991 Interest-bearing demand 1,167,058 1,105,949 1,008,954 Money market 597,464 583,198 499,088 Savings 687,147 633,171 593,472 Time 295,169 328,208 285,461 Total deposits $ 3,816,069 $ 3,738,185 $ 3,355,966





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Cost* Average

Balance Interest Yield/Cost* Average

Balance Interest Yield/Cost* (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,507,006 $ 27,468 4.44 % $ 2,432,025 $ 28,546 4.66 % $ 2,284,159 $ 25,744 4.57 % Securities 1,321,918 5,689 1.75 1,285,672 5,642 1.74 1,004,877 4,769 1.92 Deposits with banks 370,130 159 0.17 392,729 142 0.14 345,915 80 0.09 Other 2,739 19 2.80 4,821 25 2.10 2,498 13 2.04 Total interest-earning assets 4,201,793 $ 33,335 3.22 % 4,115,247 $ 34,355 3.31 % 3,637,449 $ 30,606 3.41 % Allowance for loan losses (24,099 ) (24,826 ) (31,856 ) Noninterest-earning assets 165,752 176,242 155,622 Total assets $ 4,343,446 $ 4,266,663 $ 3,761,215 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,143,829 $ 142 0.05 % $ 1,061,481 $ 145 0.05 % $ 997,720 $ 117 0.05 % Money market 598,271 121 0.08 589,396 158 0.11 482,385 89 0.07 Savings 649,563 50 0.03 630,489 53 0.03 541,896 41 0.03 Time 310,675 256 0.33 322,800 295 0.36 294,172 397 0.55 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,702,338 569 0.09 2,604,166 651 0.10 2,316,173 644 0.11 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 53,054 9 0.07 56,861 11 0.08 46,348 7 0.06 Borrowings 500 1 0.71 5,309 7 0.57 500 1 0.44 Subordinated notes 39,325 470 4.84 39,305 470 4.74 39,245 470 4.85 Junior subordinated debentures issued to

capital trusts 37,721 358 3.85 37,704 357 3.76 37,655 355 3.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,832,938 $ 1,407 0.20 % 2,743,345 $ 1,496 0.22 % 2,439,921 $ 1,477 0.25 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,077,917 1,087,468 920,514 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 26,302 25,660 37,223 Total liabilities 3,937,157 3,856,473 3,397,658 Stockholders' Equity 406,289 410,190 363,557 Total liabilities and stockholders’

equity $ 4,343,446 $ 4,266,663 $ 3,761,215 Net interest income/Net interest margin (1) $ 31,928 3.08 % $ 32,859 3.17 % $ 29,129 3.25 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 529 0.05 514 0.05 503 0.05 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) $ 32,457 3.13 % $ 33,373 3.22 % $ 29,632 3.30 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.02 % 3.09 % 3.16 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,368,855 $ 1,371,902 $ 1,197,528 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 1.48 1.50 1.49 Cost of total deposits 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 %

________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable

GAAP financial measures.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.







HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 2,461 $ 2,763 $ 9,106 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 8 16 10 Total nonperforming loans 2,469 2,779 9,116 Foreclosed assets 3,043 3,278 4,748 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,512 $ 6,057 $ 13,864 Allowance for loan losses $ 24,508 $ 23,936 $ 28,759 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,487,785 2,499,689 2,270,705 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.99 % 0.96 % 1.27 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 995.86 866.30 315.82 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 992.63 861.32 315.48 Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.10 0.11 0.40 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.10 0.11 0.40 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.13 0.14 0.36 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed

assets 0.22 0.24 0.61

________________________

(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $25 thousand, $32 thousand, and $29 thousand as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.







Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 23,936 $ 24,861 $ 31,838 Provision (584 ) (843 ) (3,405 ) Charge-offs (134 ) (539 ) (195 ) Recoveries 1,290 457 521 Ending balance $ 24,508 $ 23,936 $ 28,759 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (1,156 ) $ 82 $ (326 ) Average loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,507,006 2,432,025 2,284,159 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses * (0.19 ) % 0.01 % (0.06 ) %

________________________

* Annualized measure.







HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

As of or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION Net income $ 13,604 $ 13,594 $ 15,245 Earnings per share - Basic 0.47 0.47 0.55 Earnings per share - Diluted 0.47 0.47 0.55 Adjusted net income (1) $ 12,227 $ 14,160 $ 14,033 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (1) 0.42 0.49 0.51 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1) 0.42 0.49 0.51 Book value per share $ 13.23 $ 14.21 $ 13.05 Tangible book value per share (1) 12.16 13.13 12.10 Shares of common stock outstanding 28,967,943 28,986,061 27,382,069 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 28,986,593 29,036,164 27,430,912 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 3.08 % 3.17 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)(2) 3.13 3.22 3.30 Efficiency ratio 56.97 % 57.15 % 55.73 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)(2) 56.26 56.47 55.03 Loan to deposit ratio 65.19 % 66.87 % 67.66 % Return on average assets * 1.27 % 1.26 % 1.64 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 13.58 13.15 17.01 Return on average tangible common equity * (1) 14.71 14.24 18.33 Adjusted return on average assets * (1) 1.14 % 1.32 % 1.51 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1) 12.20 13.70 15.65 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1) 13.22 14.83 16.88

________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 13,604 $ 13,594 $ 15,245 Adjustments: Acquisition expenses — (879 ) — Gains (losses) on sales of closed branch premises 197 — — Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 1,729 265 1,695 Total adjustments 1,926 (614 ) 1,695 Tax effect of adjustments (549 ) 48 (483 ) Less adjustments, after tax effect 1,377 (566 ) 1,212 Adjusted net income $ 12,227 $ 14,160 $ 14,033 Average assets $ 4,343,446 $ 4,266,663 $ 3,761,215 Return on average assets * 1.27 % 1.26 % 1.64 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.14 1.32 1.51

________________________

* Annualized measure.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Numerator: Net income $ 13,604 $ 13,594 $ 15,245 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (17 ) (23 ) (31 ) Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 13,587 $ 13,571 $ 15,214 Adjusted net income $ 12,227 $ 14,160 $ 14,033 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (15 ) (24 ) (28 ) Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 12,212 $ 14,136 $ 14,005 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 28,986,593 29,036,164 27,430,912 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units 43,646 27,577 2,489 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential

shares 29,030,239 29,063,741 27,433,401 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.55 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.55 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.49 $ 0.51 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.49 $ 0.51

________________________

(1) The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 31,928 $ 32,859 $ 29,129 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 529 514 503 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 32,457 $ 33,373 $ 29,632 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 3.08 % 3.17 % 3.25 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.05 0.05 0.05 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 3.13 % 3.22 % 3.30 % Average interest-earning assets $ 4,201,793 $ 4,115,247 $ 3,637,449

________________________

* Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 24,157 $ 24,381 $ 22,544 Less: amortization of intangible assets 245 255 289 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 23,912 $ 24,126 $ 22,255 Net interest income $ 31,928 $ 32,859 $ 29,129 Total noninterest income 10,043 9,354 10,808 Operating revenue 41,971 42,213 39,937 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 529 514 503 Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 42,500 $ 42,727 $ 40,440 Efficiency ratio 56.97 % 57.15 % 55.73 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 56.26 56.47 55.03

________________________

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 383,155 $ 411,881 $ 357,406 Less: Goodwill 29,322 29,322 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,698 1,943 2,509 Tangible common equity $ 352,135 $ 380,616 $ 331,277 Tangible assets Total assets $ 4,348,965 $ 4,314,254 $ 3,865,614 Less: Goodwill 29,322 29,322 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,698 1,943 2,509 Tangible assets $ 4,317,945 $ 4,282,989 $ 3,839,485 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.81 % 9.55 % 9.25 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.16 8.89 8.63 Shares of common stock outstanding 28,967,943 28,986,061 27,382,069 Book value per share $ 13.23 $ 14.21 $ 13.05 Tangible book value per share 12.16 13.13 12.10





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 406,289 $ 410,190 $ 363,557 Less: Goodwill 29,322 29,322 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,844 2,092 2,686 Average tangible common equity $ 375,123 $ 378,776 $ 337,251 Net income $ 13,604 $ 13,594 $ 15,245 Adjusted net income 12,227 14,160 14,033 Return on average stockholders' equity * 13.58 % 13.15 % 17.01 % Return on average tangible common equity * 14.71 14.24 18.33 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 12.20 % 13.70 % 15.65 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 13.22 14.83 16.88

________________________

* Annualized measure.



