HC Surgical Specialists Limited (Catalist:1B1) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

With its stock down 7.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard HC Surgical Specialists (Catalist:1B1). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study HC Surgical Specialists' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HC Surgical Specialists is:

34% = S$4.1m ÷ S$12m (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.34 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of HC Surgical Specialists' Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

To begin with, HC Surgical Specialists has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 6.1% net income growth seen by HC Surgical Specialists over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that HC Surgical Specialists' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about HC Surgical Specialists''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is HC Surgical Specialists Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

HC Surgical Specialists has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 72%, meaning that it is left with only 28% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, HC Surgical Specialists has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that HC Surgical Specialists certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of HC Surgical Specialists' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

