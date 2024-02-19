HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.66

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of March to $0.66. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

See our latest analysis for HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, HCA Healthcare's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 31.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 11%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

HCA Healthcare's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $1.40 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that HCA Healthcare has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. HCA Healthcare definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

HCA Healthcare Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for HCA Healthcare that investors should take into consideration. Is HCA Healthcare not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.