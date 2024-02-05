HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.66

HCA Healthcare, Inc.'s (NYSE:HCA) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.66 on 29th of March. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that HCA Healthcare's stock price has increased by 33% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

HCA Healthcare's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, HCA Healthcare's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 34.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 11%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

HCA Healthcare's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

HCA Healthcare has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.40 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. HCA Healthcare has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

HCA Healthcare Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for HCA Healthcare that investors should take into consideration. Is HCA Healthcare not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

