HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.66 on the 29th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, HCA Healthcare was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 32.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

HCA Healthcare's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

HCA Healthcare has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $1.40 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that HCA Healthcare has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like HCA Healthcare's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that HCA Healthcare is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for HCA Healthcare that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.