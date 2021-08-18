U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

HCA Healthcare to Sell PatientKeeper to Venture Firm General Catalyst’s Commure and Enter Into a New Strategic Collaboration

General Catalyst
·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, and General Catalyst, a global venture capital firm, today announced the sale of HCA Healthcare’s PatientKeeper to General Catalyst’s portfolio company Commure along with an investment in Commure and the formation of a new strategic collaboration to accelerate digital transformation.

PatientKeeper is a leading provider of intuitive software and mobile applications that help physicians and care teams access and work with patient information. Commure is building a universal platform and common architecture for open collaboration and people-first care. The combination of Commure’s platform and PatientKeeper’s solutions is a significant move toward the ultimate goal of healthcare transformation: improving the overall quality of care, creating an exceptional user experience for clinicians, and promoting better outcomes for patients.

HCA Healthcare will continue to deploy PatientKeeper technology at its more than 180 hospitals across the country. For more than a decade, physicians at HCA Healthcare-affiliated hospitals have been using PatientKeeper to access a single view of their patients’ information across a variety of hospital systems, to streamline workflow, and to help improve patient care. As part of Commure, PatientKeeper will migrate to Commure’s cloud infrastructure, making it easier to develop and deploy modern software to serve clinicians, without compromising patient privacy and data security excellence. HCA Healthcare will license the Commure platform and will work with Commure and General Catalyst to develop new solutions for care providers with the same provider focus that has made PatientKeeper successful.

“We believe the combination of PatientKeeper’s physician-friendly clinical software and Commure’s modern cloud infrastructure and resources will help promote the development of state-of-the-art solutions more quickly than either could accomplish independently,” said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare. “Innovation and collaboration are key to our continual efforts to improve outcomes for our patients and the health of our communities. We look forward to working with General Catalyst in pursuit of this vision.”

“This is a new chapter of radical collaboration between venture capital and the healthcare industry,” says Hemant Taneja, Managing Partner of General Catalyst and Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Commure. “Commure benefits by having access to HCA Healthcare’s insights and real-world use cases from their more than 2000 care sites. And HCA Healthcare, now a shareholder in Commure, can tap the best innovations and ideas in the venture capital ecosystem. It’s a win for all stakeholders.”

“We’re so excited to welcome the PatientKeeper team to the Commure family, and to work with HCA Healthcare on its digital transformation, along with the 50+ additional healthcare systems that also rely on PatientKeeper solutions,” said Commure CEO Brent Dover. “They have made incredible progress in bringing an empathetic mindset to the software they develop for their care teams. By combining that with Commure’s cloud-based approach, we can create an industry leading software platform that will power the next generation of health assurance products and companies.”

In addition to the Commure/PatientKeeper partnership, General Catalyst and HCA Healthcare will collaborate on new ways to connect HCA Healthcare to other Silicon Valley innovations and technologies, and to enable HCA Healthcare to work together with GC and its ecosystem on co-development ideas and opportunities.

About HCA Healthcare
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 187 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

About General Catalyst
General Catalyst is a venture capital firm that invests in powerful, positive change that endures — for our entrepreneurs, our investors, our people, and society. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond to build companies that withstand the test of time. With offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York City, and Boston, the firm has helped support the growth of businesses such as: Airbnb, Deliveroo, Guild, Gusto, Hubspot, Livongo, Oscar, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, and Warby Parker. For more: www.generalcatalyst.com.

About Commure
Commure is building a universal platform and common architecture for open collaboration and people-first care. Partnering with large health systems and digital-first providers, Commure is weaving the fabric of tomorrow’s health ecosystem in service of connected care and collective wellbeing. Commure was founded in 2017 by General Catalyst Managing Partner Hemant Taneja, and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.commure.com.

About PatientKeeper, Inc.
PatientKeeper develops and delivers EHR optimization software. Our solutions streamline clinical and revenue cycle workflows for providers, care teams, billers and coders to improve patient care and operational performance. With PatientKeeper as the system of engagement complementing the EHR system-of-record, providers can easily access and act on all their patient information from smartphones, tablets and PCs. PatientKeeper has more than 75,000 active users today. For more information about PatientKeeper, visit www.patientkeeper.com or call (781) 373-6100.

Contact
Jennifer Zimmerman
info@generalcatalyst.com


