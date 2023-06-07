HCA Healthcare's (NYSE:HCA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of June to $0.60. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

HCA Healthcare's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, HCA Healthcare's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 14.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

HCA Healthcare's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

HCA Healthcare has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 5 years was $1.40 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. HCA Healthcare has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

HCA Healthcare Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that HCA Healthcare is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for HCA Healthcare that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

