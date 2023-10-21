HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.40

The board of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.40 per share on the 15th of December. The dividend yield will be 2.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

HCI Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Even in the absence of profits, HCI Group is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 107.7%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio getting very high over the next year.

HCI Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.8% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. HCI Group's earnings per share has shrunk at 49% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for HCI Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

