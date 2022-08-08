U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,140.06
    -5.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,832.54
    +29.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,644.46
    -13.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.21
    +19.38 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.47
    +1.46 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    +14.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    +0.83 (+4.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0200
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    -0.0750 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9640
    -0.0060 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,034.85
    +738.41 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.83
    +16.96 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

HCI Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HCI Group, Inc.
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HCI
HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc.

Gross Premiums Earned Grew 30%
Implemented Rate Increases to Offset Inflation

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported a net loss of $8.5 million, or $1.04 per share, in the second quarter of 2022 compared with net income of $3.8 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) was $5.4 million, or $0.71 per share, in the second quarter of 2022 compared with adjusted net income of $2.7 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2021. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary

“Inflation accelerated in the quarter which led to an increase in our gross loss ratio. We responded swiftly, increasing rates 10% at Homeowners Choice and 12% at TypTap effective August 2022,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “These actions will offset higher severity and improve our underwriting margins in the future. Inflation aside, we continue to see benefits from operating leverage as our business expands.

“We remain optimistic about the future. In May, we raised over $170 million of capital through our convertible note offering, which gives added flexibility to our strategy. The strategy remains unchanged: to maximize returns for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Commentary

Consolidated gross written premiums of $186.2 million increased from $185.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Homeowners Choice gross written premiums declined to $113.1 million from $124.2 million as the quota share with United Property and Casualty (UPC) transitioned to TypTap. TypTap Insurance Company gross written premiums grew to $73.0 million from $60.7 million.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $181.1 million increased 29.9% from $139.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Homeowners Choice gross premiums earned grew to $113.7 million from $100.4 million, and TypTap gross premiums earned grew to $67.4 million from $39.0 million.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $56.2 million increased from $46.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to the growth of both Homeowners Choice and TypTap and declined as a percentage of gross premiums earned to 31.0% from 33.3% in the second quarter of 2021.

Net investment income of $3.7 million increased from $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was attributable to higher income from fixed maturity securities offset by reductions in income from limited partnership investments.

Net realized and unrealized investment losses were $4.2 million compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.  Combined, changes in realized and unrealized gains/losses accounted for $8.3 million of the $16.6 million change in pre-tax net income from the second quarter of 2021.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $86.8 million increased from $55.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the company’s growing premium base as well as inflation and prior year loss development.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $26.9 million increased from $23.2 million in the same quarter of 2021 but declined from 16.6% of gross premiums earned to 14.8% reflecting lower commission rates at TypTap.

General and administrative expenses of $15.3 million increased from $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 due to an increase in personnel and related expenses in connection with the growth of the business.

Year-to-Date 2022 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the company reported a net loss of $5.8 million, or $0.92 per share, compared with net income of $10.7 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the six-month period was $0.08 million, which, after adjustments for the purpose of calculating earnings per share, equates to a loss of $0.33 per share compared with adjusted net income of $9.8 million, or $0.87 diluted earnings per share, in the same period of 2021. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross written premiums of $363.4 million increased 16.9% from $310.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Homeowners Choice gross written premiums were $204.3 million compared with $205.2 million. TypTap Insurance Company gross written premiums grew to $159.2 million from $105.6 million. The increase was primarily due to the UPC quota share arrangement and organic growth.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $360.0 million increased 33.2% from $270.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.  Homeowners Choice gross premiums earned grew to $232.0 million from $202.6 million, and TypTap gross premiums earned grew to $128.1 million from $67.8 million.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $109.4 million increased from $89.5 million in the first six months of 2021 primarily due to the growth of both Homeowners Choice and TypTap and declined as a percentage of gross premiums earned from 33.1% to 30.4% in the first half of 2021.

Net realized and unrealized investment losses were $8.1 million compared with net realized and unrealized investment gains of $4.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Combined, changes in realized and unrealized gains/losses accounted for $13.1 million of the $22.8 million change in pre-tax net income from the first six months of 2021.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $159.5 million increased from $101.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the company’s growing premium base as well as inflation and prior year loss development.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $56.3 million increased from $46.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 but declined from 17.1% of gross premiums earned to 15.6% reflecting lower commission rates at TypTap.

General and administrative expenses of $29.3 million increased from $20.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in personnel and related expenses in connection with the growth of the business including higher stock based compensation.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call tomorrow, August 9, 2022, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 781380

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through September 8, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 46129

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Simon Rosenberg
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-5261
srosenberg@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:
Catherine Adcock
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-6860
catherine@gatewayir.com

-    Tables to follow    -

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Q2 2022

 

 

Q1 2022

 

 

FY 2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Insurance Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Written Premiums:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homeowners Choice

 

$

113,139

 

 

$

91,141

 

 

$

426,910

 

TypTap Insurance Company

 

 

73,013

 

 

 

86,153

 

 

 

247,479

 

Total Gross Written Premiums

 

 

186,152

 

 

 

177,294

 

 

 

674,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Premiums Earned:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homeowners Choice

 

 

113,681

 

 

 

118,303

 

 

 

401,137

 

TypTap Insurance Company

 

 

67,443

 

 

 

60,622

 

 

 

175,907

 

Total Gross Premiums Earned

 

 

181,124

 

 

 

178,925

 

 

 

577,044

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio

 

 

47.9

%

 

 

40.6

%

 

 

39.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Diluted EPS

 

$

(1.04

)

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.21

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

 

$

(0.71

)

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends per share

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share at the end of period

 

$

26.39

 

 

$

31.66

 

 

$

31.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding at the end of period

 

 

9,047,972

 

 

 

10,125,927

 

 

 

10,131,399

 

 

   
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets       
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $403,844 and $41,953,
respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)

 

$

398,571

 

 

$

42,583

 

Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $38,065 and $46,276, respectively)

 

 

35,719

 

 

 

51,740

 

Limited partnership investments

 

 

26,695

 

 

 

28,133

 

Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity

 

 

858

 

 

 

363

 

Real estate investments

 

 

72,723

 

 

 

73,896

 

Total investments

 

 

534,566

 

 

 

196,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

360,488

 

 

 

628,943

 

Restricted cash

 

 

2,600

 

 

 

2,400

 

Accrued interest and dividends receivable

 

 

1,421

 

 

 

353

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

1,789

 

 

 

4,084

 

Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $3,935 and $1,750, respectively)

 

 

52,302

 

 

 

68,157

 

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

 

 

81,023

 

 

 

26,355

 

Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)

 

 

11,134

 

 

 

11,985

 

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $62 and $90, respectively)

 

 

42,348

 

 

 

64,665

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

 

48,305

 

 

 

57,695

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

17,244

 

 

 

14,232

 

Right-of-use-assets - operating leases

 

 

1,861

 

 

 

2,204

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

14,358

 

 

 

10,636

 

Funds withheld for assumed business

 

 

82,468

 

 

 

73,716

 

Other assets

 

 

28,796

 

 

 

14,717

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,280,703

 

 

$

1,176,857

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

$

238,824

 

 

$

237,165

 

Unearned premiums

 

 

370,140

 

 

 

366,744

 

Advance premiums

 

 

25,428

 

 

 

13,771

 

Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

4,302

 

 

 

4,017

 

Ceded reinsurance premiums payable

 

 

24,641

 

 

 

19,318

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

17,093

 

 

 

15,453

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

6,168

 

 

 

11,739

 

Revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

15,000

 

Long-term debt

 

 

211,648

 

 

 

45,504

 

Lease liabilities - operating leases

 

 

1,824

 

 

 

2,203

 

Other liabilities

 

 

48,737

 

 

 

31,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

948,805

 

 

 

762,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

91,963

 

 

 

89,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 9,047,972 and 10,131,399
shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

12,887

 

 

 

76,077

 

Retained income

 

 

229,621

 

 

 

246,790

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes

 

 

(3,760

)

 

 

498

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

238,748

 

 

 

323,365

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,187

 

 

 

1,138

 

Total equity

 

 

239,935

 

 

 

324,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity

 

$

1,280,703

 

 

$

1,176,857

 

 

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums earned

 

$

181,124

 

 

$

139,440

 

 

$

360,049

 

 

 

$

270,382

 

Premiums ceded

 

 

(56,205

)

 

 

(46,436

)

 

 

(109,367

)

 

 

 

(89,535

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

 

 

124,919

 

 

 

93,004

 

 

 

250,682

 

 

 

 

180,847

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

 

3,684

 

 

 

2,635

 

 

 

6,552

 

 

 

 

7,229

 

Net realized investment (losses) gains

 

 

(6

)

 

 

2,607

 

 

 

(320

)

 

 

 

3,720

 

Net unrealized investment (losses) gains

 

 

(4,234

)

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

(7,810

)

 

 

 

1,220

 

Policy fee income

 

 

1,052

 

 

 

992

 

 

 

2,109

 

 

 

 

1,962

 

Other

 

 

511

 

 

 

777

 

 

 

1,753

 

 

 

 

1,400

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

 

125,926

 

 

 

101,504

 

 

 

252,966

 

 

 

 

196,378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

86,830

 

 

 

55,917

 

 

 

159,534

 

 

 

 

101,668

 

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses

 

 

26,863

 

 

 

23,169

 

 

 

56,271

 

 

 

 

46,234

 

General and administrative personnel expenses

 

 

15,301

 

 

 

10,546

 

 

 

29,335

 

 

 

 

20,196

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,515

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

2,116

 

 

 

 

4,079

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

6,977

 

 

 

4,775

 

 

 

13,269

 

 

 

 

9,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

 

137,486

 

 

 

96,407

 

 

 

260,525

 

 

 

 

181,179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

 

(11,560

)

 

 

5,097

 

 

 

(7,559

)

 

 

 

15,199

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(3,018

)

 

 

1,267

 

 

 

(1,808

)

 

 

 

4,524

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(8,542

)

 

$

3,830

 

 

$

(5,751

)

 

 

$

10,675

 

Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

(2,268

)

 

 

(2,179

)

 

 

(4,516

)

 

 

 

(2,973

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

829

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

1,189

 

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income after noncontrolling interests

 

$

(9,981

)

 

$

1,917

 

 

$

(9,078

)

 

 

$

8,065

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (loss) earnings per share

 

$

(1.04

)

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

(0.92

)

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

 

$

(1.04

)

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

(0.92

)

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends per share

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

GAAP

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

 

Loss

 

 

Shares (a)

 

Per Share

 

 

Loss

 

 

Shares (a)

 

Per Share

 

 

 

(Numerator)

 

 

(Denominator)

 

Amount

 

 

(Numerator)

 

 

(Denominator)

 

Amount

 

Net loss

 

$

(8,542

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(5,751

)

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

(2,268

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,516

)

 

 

 

 

 

Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities

 

 

829

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,189

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to HCI

 

 

(9,981

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,078

)

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Loss attributable to participating securities

 

 

635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

590

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Loss Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss allocated to common stockholders

 

 

(9,346

)

 

 

9,022

 

$

(1.04

)

 

 

(8,488

)

 

 

9,249

 

$

(0.92

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of Dilutive Securities:*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Loss Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss available to common stockholders and assumed conversions

 

$

(9,346

)

 

 

9,022

 

$

(1.04

)

 

$

(8,488

)

 

 

9,249

 

$

(0.92

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Shares in thousands.

 

* For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income (loss) is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income (loss) HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income (loss) and GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

GAAP Net loss

 

 

 

 

$

(8,542

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(5,751

)

 

 

Net unrealized investment losses

 

$

4,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,810

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Tax effect at 25.345%

 

$

(1,073

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(1,979

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net adjustment to Net loss

 

 

 

 

$

3,161

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,831

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (loss) income

 

 

 

 

$

(5,381

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

80

 

 

 

 

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income (loss) is presented below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

Non-GAAP

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

 

Loss

 

 

Shares (a)

 

Per Share

 

 

Loss

 

 

Shares (a)

 

Per Share

 

 

 

(Numerator)

 

 

(Denominator)

 

Amount

 

 

(Numerator)

 

 

(Denominator)

 

Amount

 

Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP)

 

$

(5,381

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

80

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

(2,268

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,516

)

 

 

 

 

 

Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities

 

 

810

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,153

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to HCI

 

 

(6,839

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,283

)

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Loss attributable to participating securities

 

 

437

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Loss Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss allocated to common stockholders

 

 

(6,402

)

 

 

9,022

 

$

(0.71

)

 

 

(3,063

)

 

 

9,249

 

$

(0.33

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of Dilutive Securities:*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Loss Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss available to common stockholders and assumed conversions

 

$

(6,402

)

 

$

9,022

 

$

(0.71

)

 

$

(3,063

)

 

$

9,249

 

$

(0.33

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Shares in thousands.

 

* For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

GAAP diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share

 

 

 

 

$

(1.04

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.92

)

 

 

Net unrealized investment losses

 

$

0.46

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Tax effect at 25.345%

 

$

(0.13

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS

 

 

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS

 

 

 

 

$

(0.71

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.33

)

 

 


Recommended Stories