HCL Technologies and IBM Collaborate to Modernize Security Operations

·4 min read
HCL CyberSecurity Fusion Centers to Leverage IBM Cloud Pak for Security for Unified Threat Management

ARMONK, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IBM (NYSE:IBM) Security announced it has collaborated with HCL Technologies (HCL) to help unify and streamline threat management for clients via a modernized security operation center (SOC) platform. HCL's Cybersecurity Fusion Centers will be designed to take advantage of IBM's Cloud Pak for Security, to help create a unified security platform to connect security teams, tools and processes across the threat lifecycle. This collaboration builds on HCL and IBM's recent alliance expansion to help organizations with digital transformation.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)
IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

HCL's Cybersecurity Fusion Centers deliver threat management services to clients around the world through six global state-of-the-art security operations and response facilities. IBM's Cloud Pak for Security will serve as the foundation to connect security tools, data and workflows with HCL customers. Cloud Pak for Security is an open, containerized software platform which allows companies to quickly integrate a wide range of security data, tools and clouds for deeper insights into threats across hybrid cloud environments.

"Enterprises operating in today's fast-moving digital world need a cybersecurity strategy capable of tackling increasingly sophisticated threats. Collaboration is key in the cybersecurity industry to build and implement the solutions to stay one step ahead. This collaboration enables us to enhance the service that we provide to our clients and to combine the threat detection and response technologies with the development of technological processes and the experience of our professionals across all areas of cybersecurity," said Maninder Singh, Corporate Vice President, Cyber Security Services at HCL Technologies.

"Many companies today are struggling with the complexity of security operations amidst cloud adoption and fragmented IT infrastructure, which can hamper their ability to discover and respond to threats," said Justin Youngblood, Vice President, IBM Security. "Modern security demands an open platform that leverages AI and automation to help security operations teams connect disparate tools, provide insights and orchestrate response across hybrid cloud environments. With this collaboration, HCL and IBM are modernizing security operations and helping clients accelerate their security outcomes."

HCL is part of IBM's Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types -- whether they build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms -- to help clients manage and modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. The IBM public cloud is one of the industry's most secure and open public clouds for business. With its security leadership, enterprise-grade strength and support for open source technologies, the IBM public cloud is designed to differentiate and extend on hybrid cloud workloads for enterprise workloads.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL's Mode 1-2-3 strategy through its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of ideapreneurship™ enables businesses transform into next-gen enterprises. HCL offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in areas of Applications, Infrastructure, Digital Process Operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering while under P&P, HCL provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized under Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services. As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended September 30, 2020, HCL has a consolidated revenue of US$ 9.95 billion and its 153,085 ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com.

About IBM Security

IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. The portfolio, supported by world-renowned IBM Security X-Force research, enables organizations to effectively manage risk and defend against emerging threats. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 150 billion+ security events per day in more than 130 countries, and has been granted more than 10,000 security patents worldwide. For more information, please check www.ibm.com/security, follow @IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.

Media Contact:
Cassy Lalan
IBM Media Relations
cllalan@us.ibm.com | 319-230-2232

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcl-technologies-and-ibm-collaborate-to-modernize-security-operations-301277305.html

SOURCE IBM

