HCmed Signs a Global Development Agreement with Global Biotechnology Leader CSL Behring

·3 min read

Companies Initiated Phase I trial in December 2020

TAIPEI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCmed today announces the start of a strategic partnership with global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring to collaboratively develop CSL Behring's plasma derived immunoglobulin administered via HCmed's new generation vibrating-mesh nebulizing device (CSL787). Under the terms of the agreement, CSL Behring will have sole responsibility for the development and commercialization of the combination product, with HCmed leading the development of the customized nebulizing device specifically optimized for CSL Behring's formulation. HCmed will receive an upfront payment and device and development milestones. Upon the parties' execution of a subsequent agreement for commercial supply of the customized nebulizing device, HCmed will also receive royalties from global net sales of CSL Behring's formulation for use with the combination product.

The CSL787 Phase I clinical trial has commenced, with the first subject dosed in December 2020. This study is a prospective, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and exploratory efficacy of nebulized CSL787 after administration of single and multiple ascending doses in healthy subjects and subjects with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

"We are excited to announce this collaboration with global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring. It further validates our proprietary nebulizer platform AdheResp, which transforms the delivery of biologics from an intravenous (IV) to an inhalation route, thereby better reaching the respiratory tract. This breakthrough application is capable of delivering inhaled antibodies, peptides, and proteins. Our platform can be customized to enhance drug delivery for a range of formulations and adjusted to meet specific performance requirements. The vision is to provide a new highly-efficient treatment device for patients who suffer from chronic respiratory diseases and to improve their treatment adherence and quality of life," said Jason Cheng, the Chief Executive Officer of HCmed.

"CSL Behring is driven by its promise to help patients lead full lives by discovering, developing, delivering and partnering on innovations that address unmet needs in our areas of scientific expertise," said Douglas Lee, SVP Plasma Product Development at CSL Behring. "We look forward to working with HCmed to demonstrate the potential promise of nebulizing immunoglobulins for those patients who experience debilitating respiratory conditions."

About HCmed

Founded in 2014, HCmed Innovations Co., Ltd. focuses on the development of drug-device combination products based on its vibrating mesh nebulizer technology. The company is venture-backed with funding from Vivo Capital and other major investors from the US, Taiwan, and Japan. With the completion of the development of its first-generation nebulizers in less than 5 years, its medical devices have successfully received several regulatory approvals, such as European CE, Taiwan TFDA, Brazilian Anvisa, Indonesian Badan POM and China NMPA. HCmed's mesh nebulizers have been launched in Brazil and China. The vision is to bring significant value to global pharma partners through a cost efficient and risk minimized pathway, designing combination products that can provide great contributions in the respiratory field. For additional information about HCmed, please visit www.hcmed-inno.com.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcmed-signs-a-global-development-agreement-with-global-biotechnology-leader-csl-behring-301281875.html

SOURCE HCmed Innovations Co., Ltd.

  • Mediaset, Vivendi sign deal to end years-long legal war

    MILAN (Reuters) -Mediaset and its second-largest investor, Vivendi, on Monday ended years of legal sparring with an accord under which the French group will drastically cut its stake in the Italian broadcaster. A collapsed pay-TV deal back in 2016 plunged the two media companies into a bitter war waged in courts across Europe, blocking Mediaset's plans to expand overseas to fend off rising competition in the industry from streaming services like Netflix Inc. The accord commits Mediaset to paying an extraordinary dividend of 0.30 euro a share in July, while ensuring Vivendi's backing for the pan-European strategy pursued by the group controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

  • Digital Dollar Project to launch five U.S. central bank digital currency pilots

    The U.S. nonprofit Digital Dollar Project said on Monday it will launch five pilot programs over the next 12 months to test the potential uses of a U.S. central bank digital currency, the first effort of its kind in the United States. The private-sector pilots initially will be funded by Accenture Plc and involve financial firms, retailers and NGOs, among others. The aim is to generate data that could help U.S. policymakers develop a digital dollar.

  • 'Reopening' stocks give S&P 500, Dow strong footing, tech names lag

    The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes ended higher on Monday amid a largely upbeat earnings season, while the Nasdaq came under pressure from declines in some high-flying growth stocks, as the rotation into cyclical and "economy reopening" stocks continued. Economy-sensitive cyclical S&P 500 sectors such as consumer staples, energy, and materials outperformed sectors housing growth stocks, including technology and communication services,. The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was oil field services firm Baker Hughes, which rose 8%.

  • Verizon Sells 90% of Media Division to Apollo for $5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. agreed to sell its media division to Apollo Global Management Inc. for $5 billion, a move that will jettison once-dominant online brands like AOL and Yahoo.The unit will be known as Yahoo after the close of the transaction, which is expected in the second half of this year, Verizon said in a statement Monday. Guru Gowrappan will remain chief executive officer of the media group. Verizon will keep a 10% stake in the business, it said, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.With the sale, Verizon is unloading the remnants of an ambitious but distracting foray into online advertising. Last year, the telecom giant agreed to sell the HuffPost online news service to BuzzFeed Inc., and in 2019 it sold the blogging platform Tumblr.The phone company’s priority today is its wireless business and the construction of a multibillion-dollar network for advanced 5G services.Verizon’s investments in online advertising never really paid off. The company acquired AOL for $4.4 billion in 2015. Tim Armstrong, head of AOL, said at the time he wanted to build a “house of brands” at Verizon under a division dubbed Oath. In 2017, the company bought Yahoo!’s internet properties for about $4.5 billion, betting its 1 billion-plus users would be a fertile audience for online ads.But in 2018, after Hans Vestberg took over as Verizon’s CEO, the company wrote off more than $4 billion of its media holdings, or roughly half the value of those business, and renamed the division Verizon Media Group.Verizon Media has more than a dozen online brands. The portfolio includes TechCrunch, Ryot, Built By Girls and Flurry, according to its website. The division had first-quarter revenue of $1.9 billion, up 12% from a year earlier, according to a filing.Verizon shares were up 0.7% to $58.18 at 9:44 a.m. in New York. They have fallen 1.6% in the first four months of the year, compared with the 11% gain in the S&P 500 Index.(Updates with shares in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ride the Crypto Boom with These 3 Stocks

    Some 15% of the American public owns some form of cryptocurrency – and a large part of that group jumped on the bandwagon in the last two years. The digital currencies – Bitcoin is the most famous, but there are scores of others – offer users a distinct set of advantages, based on their blockchain technology. First, the crypto coins are secure – as a digital technology, blockchain is notoriously difficult to break. Second, the coins have the chief attribute of any store of value: scarcity. There is a mathematical limit to how many Bitcoin, for example, will ever exist – and that limit gives them their value. People want a secure online currency, are willing to pay for it, and the relatively scarce (compared to traditional fiat currencies) crypto coins offer both attributes. The result, in recent years, has been a boom as investors have started looking seriously at the crypto sector. Of course, any digital currency is going to need a range of services to be usable. Financial companies, to back it, and payment servers, to handle transactions, to name just two. Other companies and major business figures – Elon Musk comes readily to mind – will invest heavily in it. All of this creates a landscape in which investors can profit from crypto without ever buying an actual coin. They can buy into the companies that are poised to ride the cryptocurrency boom to higher profits. How big is crypto? The market for it surpassed $2 trillion earlier this month, a number that’s hard to get your head around. So, as usual, we’ve turned to the TipRanks platform to help us make sense of the equity landscape as pertains to crypto. We’ve located three stocks – from different sectors – that according to some of the Street’s top analysts are all set to deliver crypto charged gains. Let’s dive in. Silvergate Capital (SI) We’ll start in the financial world, fitting when we’re discussing a new financial asset like crypto. Silvergate Capital is a commercial bank, chartered in California and providing financial services and infrastructure to customers in the digital currency industry. Silvergate has been in the finance industry for over 3 decades and has turned a profit every year for the last 21 years. Silvergate got into digital currency in 2013, with an active pursuit of digital currency customers. Today, the company has over 1,100 customers in this sector. In March of this year, Silvergate expanded its digital currency services, using a custody service to hold Bitcoin as collateral for US dollar commercial loans. The service offers large Bitcoin holders a way to access liquid capital without selling off the underlying cryptocurrency. Silvergate provides custody for the Bitcoin collateral through Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets. In the recent financial release, for 1Q21, Silvergate reported EPS of 55 cents per share, beating the industry estimates by 14% and better yet, growing 139% year-over-year. Supporting the earnings growth, Silvergate recorded 29% customer base growth year-over-year. Digital currency deposits grew from $5 billion at the end of December to $6.8 billion at the end of March. The company’s rapid growth can also be seen in the share value, which is up an astounding 582% in the past 12 months. 5-star analyst Joseph Vafi, of Canaccord Genuity, is impressed by Silvergate’s growth in digital currency banking, and writes, “Silvergate delivered again in Q1, highlighted by another near 40% sequential increase in deposits on top of the 130+ % q/q increase in Q4. This impressive deposit growth was driven by similarly strong growth in demand for use of the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) as institutional interest in bitcoin continues to accelerate. Just as important are the implications of the two strategic deals with Fidelity and Coinbase inked in Q1. In our view, it is becoming clear that not only is it emerging as a key financial services cog across all of institutional cryptocurrency trading, but SI is now becoming the key partner for cryptocurrency custodians seeking to offer margin lending. Importantly, Silvergate has a core competitive cost advantage in crypto margin lending, given its underlying bank charter which provides a very low cost of capital via raising zero interest customer deposits.” Vafi, who is rated in the top 100 of Wall Streets analysts, puts a Buy on SI shares, and his $150 price target suggests the stock has room for 36% growth this year. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here.) Canaccord’s Vafi is no outlier in his bullish views. Silvergate has 5 recent reviews, and they include 4 Buys against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s share price is $107.22, and the average price target of $158 implies a 45% upside – even more bullish than Vafi allows – for the coming year. (See Silvergate’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) While Silvergate is hardly a household name, PayPal has become one. The company is the market leader in online payment processing, a booming industry in itself, and its top line revenue grew from $17.7 billion in 2019 to $21.4 billion in 2020. The company recorded sequential increases in revenue the second, third, and fourth quarters of last year, and saw Q4 EPS reach $1, up from 43 cents in the prior’s year’s first quarter. That PayPal’s growth has come during the pandemic is unsurprising. We all know e-commerce boomed last year, benefitting from social lockdown policies, and e-commerce requires online payment processors. PayPal has a leading role in that industry, with over 377 million active accounts, conducting 4.4 billion payment transactions totaling $277 billion in payment volume. In a major development for the company, PayPal announced in April that its mobile payment app, Venmo, will now offer users the ability to buy, sell, and hold four crypto currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. According to one survey, some 30% of Venmo’s users already deal in crypto; this move makes their transactions more convenient, and opens an easy avenue to crypto for Venmo’s full 70-million-strong userbase. BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, points out a key factor in PayPal’s new Venmo feature when he writes, “The move marked the first time that consumers will be able to use crypto to make purchases at a large array of merchants. The crypto option is now available in the U.S. with more than half of PYPL’s 29mm merchants, with the company stating that more would be added soon.” Palmer believes that this move toward crypto will be a net positive for PayPal, and he backs that with a Buy rating and $345 price target implying a one-year upside of 31%. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here.) That Wall Street agrees with Palmer is obvious from the Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock, supported by new fewer than 29 recent Buy ratings. These outweigh the 4 Holds that have also been set here. PYPL shares are trading for $262.29, and their $310.68 average price target suggests the stock has room to grow 18% this year. (See PayPal’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) CleanSpark (CLSK) Last up, CleanSpark, is both a software company and a clean energy company. That makes more sense than at first would be apparent – CleanSpark’s software products are designed to control microgrid and distributed energy systems. These systems allow users to go off-grid, opting out of traditional power distribution to tap into cleaner green energy sources. CleanSpark provides the control software for these systems. Earlier this year, CleanSpark made a couple of bold moves that made waves in its own industry, and in crypto. In March, the company put an offering of public shares on the market – more than 9 million common shares – at $22 each, raising more than $200 million before expenses. That alone got notice from investors. In addition, the company started using the funds to buy up more Bitcoin mining rigs. These are the computer systems through which new bitcoins are generated. They draw massive amounts of power, put out a lot of heat – and CleanSpark has invested heavily, not only in the computational mining rigs, which will slowly produce new bitcoins, but in the clean energy infrastructure to make the company’s Atlanta mining location 95% carbon-free. The company’s latest investment in Bitcoin mining will start to take physical shape later this year. And finally, in April, CleanSpark announced that it had secured contracts for an additional 22,680 Bitcoin miners. When all of the new rigs are installed, up and running, CleanSpark expects to increase its Bitcoin mining production to more than 3.2 EH/s. In the quarter ended March 31, CleanSpark produced 144 Bitcoins, and has produced a total of 205 Bitcoins since it began mining ops in December. In all of this, CleanSpark has not lost sight of its original focus. The company also announced in April that it had secured a net $16.2 million increase in its microgrid contracts, a year-over-year increase of 220%. In coverage of this stock for H.C. Wainwright, top analyst Amit Dayal writes, “We believe CleanSpark's execution on the microgrid and Bitcoin mining fronts could position the company to exceed our expectations for FY2021, as our assumptions now appear relatively conservative. The stock has pulled back since its January 2021 highs alongside some other Bitcoin mining comps, and general weakness across small-cap names. However, we believe, with Bitcoin prices remaining well above our assumptions, no known changes to mining operations, and the company adding to its microgrid backlog, the operational side of the story appears to be intact. We believe CleanSpark's valuation remains compelling at current levels with the company set for YoY revenue and earnings growth of more than 150% and more than 1,000%, respectively, in FY2022.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Dayal gives CLSK shares a Buy rating with a $50 price target that indicates confidence in a robust 135% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) There are only two recent reviews on this stock – including Dayal’s – but both agree: this is one to Buy. CLSK shares are currently trading for $21.26 and the price target averages to $47.50, suggesting an upside of 123% this year. (See CleanSpark’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • UPDATE 1-Broker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison

    Robinhood Financial on Monday struck back against comments by Warren Buffett that likened the retail brokerage to a casino that encourages millions of inexperienced day traders to place short-term stock market bets. At Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting on Saturday, Buffett said Robinhood has attracted, "maybe set out to attract," large numbers of people who just gamble on short-term price movements. Buffett's long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, was harsher, saying it was "god-awful that something like that would draw investment from civilized man and decent citizens."

  • Burned out millennials quitting their jobs eye 'private money flowing around’

    Multiple surveys have found workers are considering or planning to look for a new job.

  • Can Ethereum prices hit $5,000 in a week? That’s what one crypto expert speculates as Ether mints records

    The No. 2 crypto on the planet is extending its surge into rarefied territory, and that momentum higher has at least one crypto expert speculating that Ether prices could hit $5,000 within a week.

  • My employer paid me in crypto. It rose 700% in value. Now he wants employees to return the crypto and accept dollars

    ‘What do you think is a fair solution? Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked?’

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • Why Ether is Soaring to New Highs

    Bitcoin, which was up 2%, has been trailing Ethereum on a relative basis, and now makes up less than half of the value of all cryptocurrencies.

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Forget Bitcoin: Here are The Crypto Assets To Follow

    Bitcoin — all the rage since first crossing the $1,000 price mark in 2017 — is the least exciting crypto asset on the market. Like many “firsts,” Bitcoin enjoys widespread brand recognition, but that recognition doesn’t accurately reflect its value as an asset, particularly in comparison to other available assets in the crypto market. Bitcoin is to the crypto market what Netscape was to search engines in the early days of the Internet. There’s a need for a better solution, and the market is responding. Real innovation in the crypto market now takes place in decentralized finance (DeFi) and the mainly Ethereum-based (ETH) infrastructure that underpins it. DeFi, which supports everything from decentralized exchanges to token based lending, mimics the structure of traditional financial markets in the open, transparent forum of a blockchain-based infrastructure. According to ConsenSys, more than $2 billion worth of transactions occur daily on decentralized exchanges and more than $23 billion in outstanding decentralized loans have been granted as of March 2021. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Rather than focus on Bitcoin, the following are crypto assets worth watching, as they are best positioned to capitalize on the growing popularity and practicality of decentralized finance: UniSwap (UNI) UniSwap is a decentralized liquidity protocol that facilitates automated trading of decentralized finance tokens. Compatible with any ERC-20 token in the ethereum ecosystem, it has a current market cap exceeding $16 billion and continues to grow rapidly. In January of this year, it traded around $5 — it currently trades in the $30 range. UNI is well positioned within the DeFi space, as it represents the largest decentralized exchange in the crypto market. As such, it is slated to capitalize on the onset of FinTech 2.0, of which DeFi is the key component, and the market’s expected multi-trillion dollar growth over the next several years as it converges with traditional finance. Litecoin (LTC) Litecoin, an early alt coin dating back to 2011, took some of the best features from Bitcoin while focusing on providing a less onerous processing framework to decrease the block generation time. Litecoin can process a block every 2.5 minutes, compared to Bitcoin's 10 minutes. It is a peer-to-peer Internet currency with a fully decentralized, open source, global payment network. LTC is a great example of the potential for peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and the importance of continuous innovation. LTC started 2021 trading at roughly $124 and currently trades at around $262. It boasts an almost $18 billion market cap and a 24-hour transaction volume of more than $10 billion. It is relatively liquid and has great potential for further upside. Chainlink (LINK) Chainlink is a decentralized network designed to connect smart contracts with data from the non-crypto space. LINK provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts on any blockchain and will potentially be the “link” that weaves different networks together. It serves as another solid example of the strengths of DeFi, as it’s a connector and a facilitator for further innovation. LINK’s price has risen along with the other core DeFi tokens: it increased from $0.19 in January 2018 to approximately $35, currently. The DeFi and the general crypto infrastructure space represents one of the top opportunity sets for the next decade across all asset classes. As the crypto market continues to mature and to grow in participation, these players in the ecosystem will stand to benefit in ways that Bitcoin simply cannot. The current growth rate in this space promises to continue, with these technologies eventually evolving into the dominant players in financial markets. But only those best positioned for that future will endure. If the crypto space is truly successful, there will be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of tokenized assets trading on blockchains with smart contract components. Bitcoin will be just one of them, and certainly not the most attractive. Nikolas Joyce is CIO of The Strategic Funds. Edited Photo Via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGLOBAL ENERGY METALS MAKES AGRESSIVE MOVES TO BOOST ITS BATTERY MINERAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITIESAcreage Holdings Teams Up With Medterra To Develop CBD Collection© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Judge orders Tesla to provide documents involving Elon Musk’s compensation

    A Delaware judge on Monday ordered lawyers representing Tesla Inc. directors to turn over certain communications that CEO Elon Musk may have shared with the company’s top in-house attorneys before the board approved a compensation plan in 2018 that could net Musk more than $50 billion.

  • New mortgage refinance program puts hefty savings in reach for millions

    A mortgage refi isn’t just for those with extra cash lying around.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • If you ‘sell in May,’ don’t go away

    Should you dump all the stock market funds from your 401(k) and IRA on the first of May, go away, and come back again for Hallowe’en? Definitely, says an old Wall Street adage. Obvious note: If you want an easy life, ignore all trading advice from the Wall Street crowd.

  • Why the stock market might give back its April gains

    The market will give back its April gains over the next two months.

  • Warren Buffett: Zero interest rates have created a 'sea change' in finance

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett warned that the consequences of zero interest rates remain an unanswered question.

  • A 10% drop or at least a pause could be looming for the S&P 500. Take shelter in these sectors, says veteran strategist

    Sell in May and go away? How about 'curb your enthusiasm,' says our call of the day from Stifel.