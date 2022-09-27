U.S. markets closed

HCR Software Solutions, Inc. Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

·2 min read

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompXL by HCR Software Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of incentive compensation planning software, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. With 250 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry, focused on creating better employee experiences for all people to improve business outcomes.

"With our new UKG partnership, HCR Software is excited to make CompXL easily accessible to UKG clients."

With this collaboration, organizations utilizing both CompXL and UKG Pro can benefit from a seamless integration that shares the most up-to-date information between the two solutions. CompXL's comprehensive and flexible features include salary and incentive planning workflow automation. CompXL fully supports even the most complex requirements, such as multi-currency, branded total rewards statements, multi-factor bonus calculations, and long-term award planning and tracking.

"The ability to deploy incentive compensation at scale is the key to engaging and retaining top talent," said Jamie Davis, President of HCR Software Solutions, Inc. "In these tumultuous times, having a flexible compensation module is key to talent engagement and retention. We designed CompXL to combine the flexibility of Excel with the workflow and security benefits of the cloud so businesses can incentivize without compromise. With our new UKG partnership, we're excited to make CompXL easily accessible to the UKG client base."

UKG suites are developed with the UKG Life-work Technology™ approach to solution design. Life-work Technology combines people systems that inspire employees with meaning and purpose and work systems to help businesses thrive.

"At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work," said Mike May, Vice President of Technology at UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including CompXL, we're able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience for organizations around the world."

About CompXL:

CompXL is the award-winning compensation planning software that combines the flexibility of Excel with the power of the cloud so users can deploy incentive compensation at scale. Our ultra-configurable solution eliminates the administrative burden associated with managing merit increases, allocating short and long-term incentives, and producing employer-branded total reward statements.
For more information, visit https://compensationxl.com/.

