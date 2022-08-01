U.S. markets closed

HCSC to Expand Medicare Offerings to 1.1M More Seniors in 150+ New Counties

·3 min read

 Increasing Footprint Across Five States

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) plans its largest-ever service area and product expansion in 2023, increasing health care coverage options for as many as 1.1 million additional Medicare-eligible individuals in more than 150 new counties across Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Health Care Service Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Health Care Service Corporation)
Health Care Service Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Health Care Service Corporation)

The proposed expansion, which focuses on providing access to care in rural and underserved areas, allows the company to offer Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans to 7.5 million people in more than 330 total counties across the states it serves  – a more than 40% increase from 2022's record buildout.

"We're excited to follow up last year's historic expansion with an even bigger launch for 2023, building on our long-standing commitment to increase access to quality, cost-effective and equitable health care in the communities we serve," said Christine Kourouklis, HCSC's Medicare President. "We're not just expanding our geographic reach – we're also expanding our products and services to best serve the specific needs and lifestyles of the growing Medicare population."

HCSC currently insures more than 17 million Americans in five states, including seniors who enjoy coverage through its Medicare Advantage (MA) plans. Many HCSC MA plans provide additional benefits beyond traditional Medicare, including dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage at a variety of price points, including options with $0 monthly premiums.

For 2023, HCSC's MA plans and benefits are designed to meet the evolving and diverse needs of Medicare members, including options intended to lower out-of-pocket costs, support affordability of prescription drugs and increase access to enhanced benefits.

"As we continue to grow our Medicare offerings, we've carefully chosen the expansion areas and product offerings to provide access to equitable, affordable and quality care to our members and potential new members," said Nathan Linsley, HCSC Senior Vice President, Government and Individual Markets. "We are committed to the Medicare population and will continue to grow and evolve our products and networks to deliver the best member experience and overall outcomes." 

HCSC is supporting the MAPD county footprint with an expansion of provider networks across all five states to help members have access to specialized care when and where they want and need it.

HCSC is in the process of seeking all necessary regulatory approvals for 2023. The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period starts October 15 and ends December 7, 2022. For more information, visit.medicare.gov.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, with nearly 17.5 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcsc-to-expand-medicare-offerings-to-1-1m-more-seniors-in-150-new-counties-301597388.html

SOURCE Health Care Service Corporation

