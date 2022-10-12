U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

HCSS Adds Julie Spurlin as Chief Human Resources Officer

HCSS
·2 min read

25-year veteran brings extensive experience to help HCSS set the course for future growth

Julie Spurlin

Julie Spurlin
Julie Spurlin

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, adds Julie Spurlin as Chief Human Resources Officer. Julie brings over 25 years of extensive experience in human resources that will help HCSS set the course for future growth.

"The passage of the infrastructure bill has boosted the construction industry's future, and many of our heavy civil customers will gain new projects requiring them to need more technology tools and support," said Steve McGough, CEO and President, HCSS. "With the addition of Julie, HCSS is well-positioned for hiring top, quality talent to serve customers and to develop and support new technologies that the industry needs."

Previously, Julie served as senior vice president of HR at Software AG, a German-based, global software provider. Before that, she served in leadership roles within software and technology companies, including RSA and Sun Microsystems.

"I am passionate about keeping the human in human resources and the HR department as true partners, working hard to help individuals and teams grow to their fullest potential," adds Julie Spurlin, CHRO at HCSS. "I have found that the environment at HCSS and the benefits offered are above grade in this industry. HCSS makes its employees feel like family, and employees want to help the company succeed."

Julie graduated from Virginia Tech and is close to completing the Wharton School of Business CHRO Program.

HCSS is hiring! Visit https://careers.hcss.com for information on open positions.

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

###

Contact Information:
Becky Boyd
VP, MediaFirst
becky@mediafirst.net
(404) 421-8497

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


