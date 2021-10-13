HCSS Selected as 2021 Top Construction Technology Firm

Inaugural List from Construction Executive of Top Technology Companies that Continually Innovate

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces the company was named to Construction Executive's inaugural list of The Top Construction Technology Firms™. The selection was based on how these businesses continually innovate to make construction the transparent and collaborative enterprise it deserves to be.

"HCSS appears on Construction Executive's list of The Top Construction Technology Firms™ in over 50 percent of the categories, which is a huge testament to our broad offering of powerful solutions that help construction firms embrace digital processes, gain access to information from anywhere, and grow their business," said Steve McGough, President & CFO, HCSS. "Clients say that having the ability to share data between apps or while out in the field saves time and money, helping them to do more work at a lower cost."

Construction Executive divided the list of top firms into 21 solution segments. HCSS won in eleven of the categories for the following solutions:

Drones and Surveying - HCSS Aerial

Estimating and Takeoff - HCSS HeavyBid

Project Management, Collaboration, and Scheduling - HCSS HeavyJob

Safety Management and Reporting - HCSS Safety

Accounting and Job Costing - HCSS HeavyBid and HCSS HeavyJob

Business Intelligence, Reporting, & Analysis - HCSS HeavyBid

Contract Documents - HCSS HeavyBid

Document Management/Document Imaging - HCSS HeavyBit and HCSS HeavyJob

Field Reporting/Daily Reporting - HCSS HeavyJob

Preconstruction (Bidding, Subcontractor Prequalification, Permitting, etc.) - HCSS HeavyBid

Workforce and Labor Management - HCSS HeavyJob

Now in its 19th year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its September 2021 issue, CE published a comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology Firms™, featuring an analysis accompanied by an article in which leading technology experts discuss their construction clients' most pressing business concerns. CE developed The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form. The information collected included: 1) the firm's product offerings specific to the AEC Industry; 2) the user profile for each product (type and size of the firm for which the product is recommended); 3) how each product is sold (by seat, user, license, project, etc.); and 4) the number of active users within the past twelve months (by individual users and/or companies). There was no fee to participate and not every firm that completed the nomination form made this curated list. After carefully scrutinizing the data collected, CE developed its 2021 Top Construction Technology Firms list. For more information, contact surveys@magazinexperts.com. Note: Some technology firms which did not submit the nomination form by the deadline were included by the Publisher for the sake of completeness.

About HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

