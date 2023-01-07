U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +29.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0182 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0300
    -1.3620 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,944.51
    -7.84 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

HCV Suspension System Market will worth USD 88,956 million by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

HCV Suspension System Market Size By Type (Torsion Bar, Equalizer Beam, Leaf Spring, and Air Spring), By Application (Buses & Coaches, Trucks, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the HCV suspension system market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the HCV suspension system market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/hcv-suspension-system-market/267/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as type, application, and region. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global HCV suspension system market are GUANGZHOU GUOMAT AIR SPRING CO., LTD; ContiTech AG; Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC; Vibracoustic AG.; Navistar, Inc.; City of Phoenix; Meklas; PEGA OTOMOTIV SUSPANSIYON SAN.ve TIC.A.S.; SABOHEMA Automotive Pvt. Ltd.; Turctech; Fabio Air Suspension Systems and Spare Parts Industry.; SAMCO Autotechnik GmbH; ADELTECH; Schaeffler AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; thyssenkrupp AG; Marelli Europe S.p.A.; Tenneco Inc.;  among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide HCV suspension system market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

In a large commercial vehicle, the suspension system has many functions. Trucks are generally stabilized while driving on calm roads and through uneven terrain. Additionally, it allows the truck driver to control and shields the chassis from shocks. HCV suspension systems come in a variety of configurations, including air springs, equalizer beams, leaf springs, and torsion bars. Another area of focus for producers of HCV suspension systems is the development of lightweight suspension systems with improved performance characteristics and reduced maintainability. Most large commercial trucks have dependent suspension systems installed in the front. Usually, a substantial straight I-beam is used for this. These patterns are used to promote durability and strength, but they do not guarantee the best riding experience. However, many heavy-duty vehicles nowadays, both two-wheel and four-wheel drives, include entirely independent front suspensions. Furthermore, a lot of heavy-duty four-wheel drive vehicles usually have a live front axle. As the HCV market grows, it is predicted that demand for HCV suspension systems would rise significantly throughout the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/267

Scope of HCV Suspension System Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Million

Segments Covered

Type, Application and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

GUANGZHOU GUOMAT AIR SPRING CO. , LTD; ContiTech AG; Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC; Vibracoustic AG.; Navistar, Inc.; City of Phoenix; Meklas; PEGA OTOMOTIV SUSPANSIYON SAN.ve TIC.A.S.; SABOHEMA Automotive Pvt. Ltd.; Turctech; Fabio Air Suspension Systems and Spare Parts Industry.; SAMCO Autotechnik GmbH; ADELTECH; Schaeffler AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; thyssenkrupp AG; Marelli Europe S.p.A.; Tenneco Inc.;  among other

Segmentation Analysis

The torsion bar segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The type segment is a torsion bar, equalizer beam, leaf spring, and air spring. The torsion bar segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due Each control arm is attached to a torsion bar that can rotate in both directions. The height actuator, which is attached between the torsion bars, can be used to decrease a vehicle's sprung mass by rotating the torsion bars in one direction and raising the sprung mass in the other direction.

The trucks segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The application segment is buses & coaches, trucks, and others. The trucks segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The suspension system of a large commercial vehicle has several applications. It is typically used to balance cars when they are driving on slick roadways or through uneven terrain. Additionally, it helps the truck to maneuver and shields the structure from shocks.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the HCV suspension system include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. As a result, the need for stronger suspension systems for use in public transit has significantly increased in North America. Manufacturers are focusing on giving buses and trucks regenerative suspensions to improve the efficiency of the entire system. This is also projected to increase demand for HCV suspension systems in the near future.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's HCV suspension system market size was valued at USD 403 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 472 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2030. In order to improve system efficiency, regenerative suspensions are being employed in buses and trucks more frequently. This region is home to several manufacturers.

  • China

China’s HCV suspension system market size was valued at USD 796 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,048 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. As new vehicle sales in the region increase overall, notably those of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, the market is expanding significantly. By expanding their production facilities around the area, major firms are likely to create a market opportunity. For instance, ThyssenKrupp planned to expand operations in China starting in March 2021. A new Chinese damper production line is being built at a ThyssenKrupp vehicle complex in Changzhou. Damping systems with electronic adjustability will be produced at the facility. These semi-active dampers use sensors to monitor vibrations during the journey and determine the driver and vehicle conditions.

  • India

India's HCV suspension system market size was valued at USD 682 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 863 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the desire for stronger suspension systems to be used in public transportation and the growing need to repair the infrastructure.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by demand for effective and convenient safety accessories or components.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/267/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size By Product (Semi-Autonomous Robots and Fully Autonomous Robots), By Application (Hospitality, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/autonomous-delivery-robots-market/362

Pedestrian Protection System Market Size by Type (Passive Pedestrian Protection System and Active Based Pedestrian Protection System), By Component (Control Unit, Cameras, Sensors, Actuator and Others), By Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and OEM) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/pedestrian-protection-system-market/313

Automotive Skid Plate Market Size By Vehicle Type (ATVs, SUVs, Pickup Trucks, Adventure Motorcycles, and Military Vehicles), By Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-skid-plate-market/298

Automotive Filter Paper Market Size By Application (Fuel Filter Paper, Air Filter Paper and Oil Filter Paper), By Material (Synthetic Fiber, Cellulose Fiber and Others), By Vehicle Type (HCV, LCV and Passenger Cars), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-filter-paper-market/297

Automotive ABS and ESC Market Size By Technology (Electronic Stability Control, Three-Channel Antilock Braking System and Four-Channel Antilock Braking System), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Compact Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Mid-Sized Vehicle, Premium Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-abs-and-esc-market/296

Tyre Inflators Market Size By Type (24 V and 12 V), By Application (Repair Store, Household, and Automotive Manufacturers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/tyre-inflators-market/286

Automotive Tensioner Market Size By Product Type (Idler Pulley and Automatic Belt Tensioner), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-tensioner-market/285

Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size by Vehicle Type (Electric Vehicle Types, Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Application (Infotainment & Telematics, Powertrains & Chassis, Body Electronics and Safety & Security Systems), By Technology (Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System and Adaptive Cruise Control), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-microcontrollers-market/284

Valve Cover Gasket Market Size By Type (Cork Valve Cover Gasket, Liquid Gaskets, Formed Rubber Gaskets, Thermostat Gasket, Aircraft Gaskets, and Aluminium Gaskets), By Application (Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/valve-cover-gasket-market/283

Boat Wiring Harness Market Size by Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Application (Gasoline Boats, Hybrid Boats and Electric Boats), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/boat-wiring-harness-market/278


Recommended Stories

  • BOE’s Mann Says Energy Price Caps May Be Lifting Other Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Price caps on energy in response to a price surge following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might be sparking inflation in other sectors by boosting consumer spending, Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann said.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMcCarthy Overcomes GOP Rebellion to Be Elected House Sp

  • U.S. Trustee files objection to FTX's planned asset sales

    FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November and said last month it planned to sell its LedgerX, Embed, FTX Japan and FTX Europe businesses. On Tuesday, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and caused billions of dollars in losses, in what prosecutors have called an "epic" fraud. The filing by U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara called for an independent investigation before the sale of the units, arguing that the companies may have information related to FTX's bankruptcy.

  • U.S. Investigators Subpoena Hedge Funds in Binance Money-Laundering Probe: Report

    Authorities have not yet brought charges against the company, which has faced intense scrutiny following competitor FTX's collapse in November.

  • Wells Fargo VP Fired After Mid-Flight Urination Incident

    The bank was called out for several of its major moves last year, including closing the accounts of adult performers with no explanation, being called out by a group of senators led by Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) for allegedly racist hiring practices, and excessive cases of rampant fraud via its Zelle app. The cause was banking violations that impacted 16 million consumer accounts, including repeatedly misapplying loan payments, getting fees and interest wrong, and charging surprise overdraft fees. Wells Fargo India Vice President Shankar Mishra was on an Air India flight from JFK to New Delhi on November 26 when he got out of his seat, walked up to another passenger, and proceeded to urinate on her.

  • PGT Trucking purchases first of 100 electric trucks from Nikola

    It's the first of 100 trucks that the company eventually plans to acquire in the coming years from Nikola.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens to Oil Prices in 2023

    Oil prices enter 2023 in the mid-$70s -- around the same level they were at the start of 2022. Three that stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their resiliency in any type of oil market are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): Profits in the upstream (oil production) and downstream (chemicals and refining) segments of the energy sector are heavily impacted by highly volatile oil and natural gas prices.

  • Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier. On Saturday, about 200 recent buyers of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 gathered at a Tesla delivery centre in Shanghai to protest against the U.S. carmaker's decision to slash prices for the second time in three months on Friday. Many said they had believed that prices Tesla charged for its cars late last year would not be cut as abruptly or as deeply as the automaker just announced in a move to spur sales and support production at its Shanghai plant.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Slashes China Prices As BYD Unveils Two Super-Premium EVs

    Tesla slashed China prices as archrival BYD rolls out a super-premium brand. But which is the better EV stock?

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Why Luminar’s CEO is running over fake kids in a Tesla at CES

    Austin Russell is trying to prove that automotive-safety systems with lidar — the technology at the core of his company — are safer than those without.

  • 5 Biggest Oil Tanker Companies

    With Scorpio leading the pack, these are the 5 biggest oil tanker companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • The Future of Car Technology, as Seen at CES 2023

    Color-changing cars. Flying taxis. And a gaming-style tablet that can steer a vehicle. Car companies descended on CES in Las Vegas to show off their latest ideas.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, Tesla and Rivian

    Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, Tesla and Rivian are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Daihatsu Midget II, Honda Goldwing Trike, DeTomaso Pantera: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online

    In the immortal words of Rebecca Black: It’s Friday. Did you know that Black still writes and records music, and that her new stuff goes extremely hard? Now you do. She’s got an album coming out this year, so now you have something new to look forward to in 2023.

  • I Want to Retire by 59. How Can I Do It?

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lula Team Wants to Halt Petrobras Sale of Natural Gas Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petrobras should abandon planned divestments in refining and natural gas and expand in those areas instead, according to a detailed report from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s transition team.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMcCarthy Overcomes GOP Rebellion to

  • Watch as 77-year-old man flips his Camry inside an automatic carwash

    A 77-year-old man apparently hit the gas instead of the brakes and rocketed his Toyota Camry into a carwash bay before flipping it on its side.

  • Macy stores closing: Four more stores shuttered in latest round. Here's the list.

    Macy's is closing more stores as part of the 2023 growth strategy and affected employees jobs could work at nearby locations or get severance packages