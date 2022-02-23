U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Size worth USD 7,009.2 million in 2028, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 26.3%

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Key Companies Analyzed in this Report Are TomTom (Amsterdam, Netherlands), HERE Technologies (Eindhoven, Netherlands), Waymo (California, U.S.), Civil Maps (San Francisco, U.S.), Mapbox (California, U.S.), Woven Planet Holding (Tokyo, Japan), NVIDIA (California, U.S.), Navinfo (Beijing, China), The Sanborn Map Company Inc. (Colorado, U.S.), Esri (California, U.S.), Dynamic Map Platform (Tokyo, Japan).

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles market size is projected to grow from USD 1,365.8 million in 2021 to USD 7,009.2 million in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

  • The HD map for autonomous vehicles is a semantic layer technology used for traffic lights, crosswalks, road signals, and lane boundary detection.

  • The map provides detailed and precise information regarding surroundings and environments. The rising demand for HD map for autonomous vehicle from self-driving cars is expected to foster the demand for the product.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hd-map-for-autonomous-vehicles-market-105931


HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

26.3%

2028 Value Projection

USD 7,009.2 million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 1,199.1 million

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Solution, Level of Automation, Vehicle Type, and Region

Growth Drivers

Increasing Investments and Involvement of Companies to Foster Industry Progress

Strong Demand for Technology Equipped Vehicles to Foster Market Progress in North America


Growth Factors:

  • Companies build autonomous vehicle maps to focus on the development of driver assistance, self-driving, and advanced navigation. As a result, the demand for detailed, precise, real-time, and efficient navigation systems increases rapidly.

  • Further, rising investments by companies for advanced HD map for autonomous vehicle is expected to boost adoption. For example, Auto X invested nearly USD 43 million in August 2018. The investment would enable the company to develop cameras for traffic light identification, sign recognition, lane detection, and mapping.

  • Integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to enhance the vehicle’s features and provide users with excellent and reliable mapping systems.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hd-map-for-autonomous-vehicles-market-105931


The HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the restrictions imposed on manufacturing activities. The sudden spike in COVID infections led to stringent lockdown norms. Furthermore, restrictions on travel led to raw material shortages and supply chain disruptions.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global HD map for autonomous vehicle market share due to the robust demand for vehicles equipped with technologically advanced features. The HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market in North America stood at USD 480.2 million in 2020 and is expected to gain a considerable market share in the upcoming years.

In Europe, constant adoption and development of novel technologies are expected to boost the adoption of the product. Further, rising technical development in the HD map for the autonomous vehicle industry to implement advanced safety features is expected to boost the mapping system’s adoption.


Quick Buy - HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105931


Vehicle Type, Automation, Solution, and Region are Studied

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. As per solution, it is bifurcated into embedded and cloud-based. Based on the level of automation, it is categorized into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.


The Report Lists the Key Companies in the HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market

  • TomTom (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • HERE Technologies (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

  • Waymo (California, U.S.)

  • Civil Maps (San Francisco, U.S.)

  • Mapbox (California, U.S.)

  • Woven Planet Holding (Tokyo, Japan)

  • NVIDIA (California, U.S.)

  • Navinfo (Beijing, China)

  • The Sanborn Map Company Inc. (Colorado, U.S.)

  • Esri (California, U.S.)

  • Dynamic Map Platform (Tokyo, Japan)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hd-map-for-autonomous-vehicles-market-105931


Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

  • Cloud-Based

  • Embedded

By Level of Automation:

  • Semi-Autonomous

  • Fully Autonomous

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hd-map-for-autonomous-vehicles-market-105931


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


