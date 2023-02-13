U.S. markets closed

HDAC (Histone Deacetylase) Inhibitors Market to Grow by USD 172.61 Mn, Curis Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDAC (histone deacetylase) Inhibitors Market by Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% and register an incremental growth of USD 172.61 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market was valued at USD 302.55 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HDAC Inhibitors Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Acrotech Biopharma Inc.: The company offers beleodaq histone deacetylase inhibitor which is used to treat patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma.

  • AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers histone deacetylase inhibitor AZD 9468 which is being designed to treat cancer as well as arthritis, multiple sclerosis and other noncancer medical conditions.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.: The company offers istodax histone deacetylase inhibitor which is used for the treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma in adult patients.

  • Celleron Therapeutics Ltd.: The company offers zabinostat histone deacetylase inhibitor which is designed for the treatment of cancer.

  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Viracta Therapeutics Inc.

  • Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (Nanjing) Co. Ltd.

  • Cetya Therapeutics Inc.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high prevalence of cancer and the increasing need for innovative medications are the major factors driving the market growth in this region. It also estimated that in 2020, around 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the US, and 606,520 people died due to the disease. Such a high prevalence of cancer requires enhanced treatment options, including HDAC inhibitors. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

The growth of the market depends on serval factors including high target affinity and specificity, high prevalence of oncology indications, and development of novel drug delivery systems and combination therapies. However, the high costs associated with treatment are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into (oral HDAC inhibitors and parenteral HDAC inhibitors). The oral HDAC inhibitors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market vendors

HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

157

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 172.61 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.74

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acrotech Biopharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celleron Therapeutics Ltd., Curis Inc., Huya Bioscience International LLC, InvivoGen Corp., Italfarmaco Spa, Medivir AB, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Onxeo SA, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Viracta Therapeutics Inc., Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (Nanjing) Co. Ltd., and Cetya Therapeutics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Route of administration Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

  • 6.3 Oral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Parenteral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Acrotech Biopharma Inc.

  • 12.4 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 12.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 12.6 Celleron Therapeutics Ltd.

  • 12.7 Curis Inc.

  • 12.8 Huya Bioscience International LLC

  • 12.9 Italfarmaco Spa

  • 12.10 Medivir AB

  • 12.11 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 12.12 Novartis AG

  • 12.13 Onxeo SA

  • 12.14 Shenzhen Chipscreen Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 12.16 Viracta Therapeutics Inc.

  • 12.17 Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (Nanjing) Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global HDAC Inhibitors Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hdac-histone-deacetylase-inhibitors-market-to-grow-by-usd-172-61-mn-curis-inc-and-bristol-myers-squibb-co-among-key-vendors---technavio-301744248.html

SOURCE Technavio

