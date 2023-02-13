HDAC (Histone Deacetylase) Inhibitors Market to Grow by USD 172.61 Mn, Curis Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDAC (histone deacetylase) Inhibitors Market by Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% and register an incremental growth of USD 172.61 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market was valued at USD 302.55 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HDAC Inhibitors Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acrotech Biopharma Inc.: The company offers beleodaq histone deacetylase inhibitor which is used to treat patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma.

AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers histone deacetylase inhibitor AZD 9468 which is being designed to treat cancer as well as arthritis, multiple sclerosis and other noncancer medical conditions.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.: The company offers istodax histone deacetylase inhibitor which is used for the treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma in adult patients.

Celleron Therapeutics Ltd.: The company offers zabinostat histone deacetylase inhibitor which is designed for the treatment of cancer.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (Nanjing) Co. Ltd.

Cetya Therapeutics Inc.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high prevalence of cancer and the increasing need for innovative medications are the major factors driving the market growth in this region. It also estimated that in 2020, around 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the US, and 606,520 people died due to the disease. Such a high prevalence of cancer requires enhanced treatment options, including HDAC inhibitors. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Story continues

Market dynamics

The growth of the market depends on serval factors including high target affinity and specificity, high prevalence of oncology indications, and development of novel drug delivery systems and combination therapies. However, the high costs associated with treatment are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into (oral HDAC inhibitors and parenteral HDAC inhibitors). The oral HDAC inhibitors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market vendors

HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 172.61 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acrotech Biopharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celleron Therapeutics Ltd., Curis Inc., Huya Bioscience International LLC, InvivoGen Corp., Italfarmaco Spa, Medivir AB, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Onxeo SA, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Viracta Therapeutics Inc., Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (Nanjing) Co. Ltd., and Cetya Therapeutics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

