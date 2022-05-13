HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting
Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI
LANGLEY, BC, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Election of Directors
The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number of
Percentage of
Number of
Percentage of
Robert J. Brown
16,040,929
99.94%
9,320
0.06%
Peter M. Bull
13,339,204
83.11%
2,711,045
16.89%
George R. Judd
16,038,503
99.93%
11,746
0.07%
Michelle A. Lewis
11,005,758
68.57%
5,044,491
31.43%
Jim C. Macaulay
13,341,434
83.12%
2,708,815
16.88%
Qi Tang
16,040,251
99.94%
9,998
0.06%
Rob L. Taylor
15,404,775
95.98%
645,474
4.02%
Graham M. Wilson
13,290,145
82.80%
2,760,104
17.20%
Appointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.
About HDI
HDI is one of North America's largest suppliers of specialty building products to fabricators, home centers and Pro Dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end-markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 86 distribution and manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada. HDI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HDI.
