HDI Appoints George R. Judd to Board of Directors

·1 min read
TRADING SYMBOL: Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced that George R. Judd has been appointed to the Company's board of directors effective November 1st, 2021.

Graham Wilson, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased to be adding George to the Board. George brings a significant depth and breadth of experience in operations, leadership, strategy, global supply chain and governance to the Company. His addition will be very valuable to the Board as the Company enters its next phase of growth."

Mr. Judd has over 25 years of senior leadership experience, driving growth for public and private companies in the building products industry. His career includes roles as the Chief Executive Officer of Novo Building Products, PrimeSource Building Products, Snappy HVAC and Bluelinx Holdings. Mr. Judd's experience further includes serving as board chairman and a board member of a number of companies focused on manufacturing and distribution operations in Canada and the United States.

About HDI

HDI is one of North America's largest suppliers of specialty building products to fabricators, home centers and builders servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end-markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 83 distribution facilities.

SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c5824.html

