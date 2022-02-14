HDI Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call Notification

LANGLEY, BC, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") (TSX: HDI) today announced that it will report its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Monday, March 14, 2022 before the markets open.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:00 am Pacific (11:00 am Eastern) during which Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer, and Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Conference Call: Toll Free Dial-In Number (888) 204-4368

Dial-In Number (GTA) (647) 794-4605

Please dial in at least five minutes before the call begins

Replay: Available through March 21, 2022 Replay Access: Toll Free Dial-In-Number (888) 203-1112

Dial-In Number (GTA) (647) 436-0148

Passcode 1829067

About HDI

HDI is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural grade building and millwork products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction industries. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 89 distribution facilities.

