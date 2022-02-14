U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.67
    -16.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,566.17
    -171.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.92
    -0.24 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.79
    -9.36 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.71
    -0.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.10
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5450
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,643.56
    +563.26 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.91
    +5.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

HDI Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call Notification

·1 min read
In this article:
  • HDIUF

LANGLEY, BC, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") (TSX: HDI) today announced that it will report its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Monday, March 14, 2022 before the markets open.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:00 am Pacific (11:00 am Eastern) during which Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer, and Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Monday, March 14, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. ET

Conference Call:

Toll Free Dial-In Number

(888) 204-4368


Dial-In Number (GTA)

(647) 794-4605


  • Please dial in at least five minutes before the call begins


Replay:

Available through March 21, 2022

Replay Access:

Toll Free Dial-In-Number

(888) 203-1112


Dial-In Number (GTA)

(647) 436-0148


Passcode

1829067

About HDI

HDI is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural grade building and millwork products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction industries. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 89 distribution facilities.

SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c1841.html

