HDI Third Quarter Conference Call Notification

LANGLEY, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") (TSX: HDI) today announced that it will report its 2021 third quarter financial results by newswire on Monday, November 8, 2021 before markets open.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:00 am Pacific (11:00 am Eastern) during which Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer, and Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

To access the call, please dial toll free 1-800-437-2398 or (647) 792-1240 (GTA) at least five minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available through November 22, 2021 by calling toll free 1-888-203-1112 or (647) 436-0148 (GTA), followed by passcode 6712457.

About HDI

HDI is North America's largest distributor of architectural grade building products. The Company operates a network of 84 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada distributing products to customers that supply the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets.

