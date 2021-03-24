HDMI cable Market to Reach $ 1.65 Billion Globally by 2025 at 6% CAGR: Technavio
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HDMI cable Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
Technavio forecast the global HDMI cable market is expected to grow by USD 1.65 billion by 2025. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.
COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Inferior impact on HDMI Cable Market. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.
Read the 127-page report with TOC on "HDMI cable Market Analysis Report by Type (High-speed, Standard, and Ultra-high-speed) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
The HDMI cable market is driven by the increasing penetration of smart devices. In addition, the increased use of HDMI cables in gaming and AR-VR applications and 4K content display on TVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the HDMI cable Market.
Major HDMI Cable Companies:
Belkin International Inc.
Ce-Link
Hitachi Ltd.
Intel Corp.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Kramer Industries Inc.
Nordost
Panasonic Corp.
Sony Corp.
Tripp Lite
HDMI cable Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
High-speed - size and forecast 2020-2025
Standard - size and forecast 2020-2025
Ultra-high-speed - size and forecast 2020-2025
HDMI cable Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
