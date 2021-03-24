U.S. markets closed

HDMI cable Market to Reach $ 1.65 Billion Globally by 2025 at 6% CAGR: Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HDMI cable Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HDMI Cable Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HDMI Cable Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio forecast the global HDMI cable market is expected to grow by USD 1.65 billion by 2025. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Inferior impact on HDMI Cable Market. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "HDMI cable Market Analysis Report by Type (High-speed, Standard, and Ultra-high-speed) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/hdmi-cable-market-industry-size-analysis

The HDMI cable market is driven by the increasing penetration of smart devices. In addition, the increased use of HDMI cables in gaming and AR-VR applications and 4K content display on TVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the HDMI cable Market.

Major HDMI Cable Companies:

  • Belkin International Inc.

  • Ce-Link

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Kramer Industries Inc.

  • Nordost

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Tripp Lite

HDMI cable Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • High-speed - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Standard - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ultra-high-speed - size and forecast 2020-2025

HDMI cable Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pico Projectors Market by Technology, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The Pico projectors market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.04 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.11%.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/hdmi-cable-market-industry-size-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hdmi-cable-market-to-reach--1-65-billion-globally-by-2025-at-6-cagr-technavio-301254007.html

SOURCE Technavio

