HDPE Pipes Market to Grow USD 15970 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global HDPE Pipes Market is Segmented by Type (PE80 Pipe, PE100 Pipe), by Application (Water Supply, Oil and Gas, Sewage Systems, Agricultural Applications)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027.

The global HDPE Pipes market size is projected to reach USD 15970 Million by 2027, from USD 12420 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the HDPE Pipes market

The government's attempts to purify drinking water and enhance the quality of wastewater in several nations are increasing the use opportunities for HDPE pipes, which is fueling the HDPE Pipes market expansion.

The advantages of employing HDPE pipes, which have a greater level of corrosion resistance and long-term durability, are also expanding the HDPE Pipes market growth. Because they are more affordable than steel pipes, HDPE pipes are utilized in the oil and gas industry as an alternative to steel pipes, which helps the market grow.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HDPE PIPES MARKET:

When it comes to potable water piping systems, HDPE pipes are the most fatigue and surge resistant. Without running the danger of stress damage to the pipe, HDPE pipe can withstand periodic surges up to 1.5 times its pressure rating and occasional surges up to 2 times its pressure rating. Comparatively speaking to other potable water piping systems, HDPE pipe is able to manage substantially higher flow rates that result in lesser pressure surges. This factor is expected to drive the HDPE Pipe market growth.

For many years, HDPE pipe has been employed in the oil and gas exploration sector. In fracking, HDPE pipe is utilized for the collection and transportation of hydrocarbons as well as the transportation and collection of water required in the procedure, according to an article in Pipeline & Gas Journal. In some of the most challenging terrains across the nation, composite pipe made of layers of HDPE and metallic and non-metallic substrates is used for pressures ranging from 300 psi to 3,000 psi. The flexibility of plastic pipe is also prized; gas distribution systems made of fused PE pipe are better able to withstand significant ground shifts, particularly those caused by earthquakes.

Increasing the use of HDPE pipes in the Sewage system is expected to drive the growth of the HDPE market. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe has emerged as the perfect piping option for both public and private sewer and wastewater systems. The optimal, low-maintenance investment for any municipal or private sewer owner, HDPE sanitary sewage pipe eliminates these problems and has a service life of 100 years, unlike more conventional materials like concrete, ductile iron, or PVC, which are vulnerable to corrosion, fatigue, and chemical assault.

One of the most typical applications for high-density polyethylene in the agriculture sector is irrigation pipes. Due to its excellent weather tolerance and good corrosion resistance, HDPE is a popular material for irrigation pipes. Agricultural polyethylene pipes have the ability to distribute and transmit chemical fertilizers through water flow, which also improves fertilizer consumption efficiency. Additionally, it stops unwelcome moisture from forming in gardens and farms, which helps to stop the spread of diseases like parasites and fungi at farms. This factor is expected to further augment the HDPE Pipes market growth.

HDPE PIPES MARKET SHARE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, JM Eagle, WL Plastics, LESSO, and others are major players in the global HDPE Pipes market. A 30% share is held by the top five manufacturers worldwide.

The major markets are in Europe and North America, both with a market share of over 30%, and China, with a share of about 20%.

Key Companies:

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Aliaxis

WL Plastics

Jain Irrigation Systems

Pipelife International

Nandi

Blue Diamond Industries

National Pipe & Plastics

Kubota ChemiX

FLO-TEK

Olayan

Pexmart

Godavari Polymers

LESSO

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Junxing Pipe

Ginde Pipe

Chinaust

Bosoar Pipe

Newchoice Pipe

Shandong Shenbon Plastics

Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology

ERA

Qingdao Yutong Pipeline

Goody

HongYue Plastic

Especially Nick Tube

ARON New Materials

Zhejiang Weixing

