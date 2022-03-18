HDPE Pipes Market to record USD 5.92 billion growth | APAC to have largest market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HDPE Pipes Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is expected to observe maximum growth in APAC during the forecast period. The region currently holds 48% of the global market share and will continue to remain the largest market through 2026. The increase in agricultural activities will be crucial in driving the growth of the HDPE pipes market in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HDPE Pipes Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global HDPE pipes market size to increase by USD 5.92 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the increasing demand for water supply. Factors such as the rise in population and industrial activities, changes in water consumption patterns, and economic development have significantly increased the demand for freshwater across the globe. According to a study in 2021, the global demand for freshwater use has increased by a factor of six over the past 100 and has continued to grow at about 1% per year since the 1980s. In addition, the rising investments in the construction sector and increasing agricultural activities in countries such as China, India, Iran, and Pakistan have increased the demand for water supply. All these factors are positively increasing the demand for HDPE pipes, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, advances in HDPE pipes and the rise in use in the oil and gas industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the threat of substitutes is hindering the market growth.

Company Profiles

The HDPE pipes market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., APL Apollo TUBES Ltd., Astral Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Formosa Plastics Corp., Genuit Group Plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, J-M Manufacturing Co., Lane Enterprises Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Prinsco Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd., Qenos Pty Ltd., Unidelta Spa, United Poly Systems LLC, and Uponor Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Application:

By Application, the market is classified into segments such as water supply, agricultural irrigation, sewage system, oil and gas, and others.

The water supply segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The segment is driven by the increase in population and changes in water consumption patterns.

Also, properties of HDPE pipes such as resistance to high-pressure points, resistance to the spread of fissures, rapid expansion or contraction due to temperature variance, ease of transport, handling and assembly, and standardized fabrication have made them best suited for water supply systems.

HDPE Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., APL Apollo TUBES Ltd., Astral Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Formosa Plastics Corp., Genuit Group Plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, J-M Manufacturing Co., Lane Enterprises Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Prinsco Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd., Qenos Pty Ltd., Unidelta Spa, United Poly Systems LLC, and Uponor Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Water supply - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Agricultural irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Sewage system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

10.4 APL Apollo TUBES Ltd.

10.5 Genuit Group Plc

10.6 Georg Fischer Ltd.

10.7 J-M Manufacturing Co.

10.8 Lane Enterprises Inc.

10.9 LyondellBasell Industries NV

10.10 Prinsco Inc.

10.11 PTT Public Co. Ltd.

10.12 Uponor Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

