HDPE Pipes Market Size to Grow by USD 5.92 billion, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and APL Apollo TUBES Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDPE pipes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 5.92 bn between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's estimates.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HDPE Pipes Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

HDPE Pipes Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the HDPE pipes market include Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., APL Apollo TUBES Ltd., Astral Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Formosa Plastics Corp., Genuit Group Plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, J-M Manufacturing Co., Lane Enterprises Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Prinsco Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd., Qenos Pty Ltd., Unidelta Spa, United Poly Systems LLC, and Uponor Corp. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. - The company offers HDPE pipes such as SB2 Leach Bed Pipe.

APL Apollo TUBES Ltd. - The company offers HDPE pipes such as Apollo HDPE water pipes.

Genuit Group Plc - The company offers HDPE pipes such as Terrain FUZE HDPE Pipe.

Georg Fischer Ltd. - The company offers HDPE pipes for water mains, sewage, and gas industry.

Lane Enterprises Inc. - The company offers HDPE pipes such as HD100 and HD100EC pipes.

The report also covers the following areas:

HDPE Pipes Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

HDPE Pipes Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segments

The water supply segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in population and changes in water consumption patterns are increasing the demand for water. HDPE pipes are best suited for water supply systems owing to their properties. Thus, the rise in global infrastructural development and the increase in demand for water are expected to boost the growth of the water supply systems of the global HDPE pipes market during the forecast period.

HDPE Pipes Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist HDPE pipes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the HDPE pipes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HDPE pipes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HDPE pipes market vendors

HDPE Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., APL Apollo TUBES Ltd., Astral Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Formosa Plastics Corp., Genuit Group Plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, J-M Manufacturing Co., Lane Enterprises Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Prinsco Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd., Qenos Pty Ltd., Unidelta Spa, United Poly Systems LLC, and Uponor Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

