Samsung's HDR10+ Adaptive takes your room's lighting into account

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Last year one of our Best of CES awards went to Dolby Vision IQ. It expanded on the display spec that already tweaked HDR output to look its best from scene-to-scene by taking into account the lighting conditions. That way content can look the way it was supposed to look when mastered, even if the room a TV is sitting in means making the picture a little brighter or dimmer to get there.

Now Samsung is taking a similar approach with its HDR10+ technology, which similarly expands on basic HDR 10 by encoding information on a per-scene basis. “Upcoming QLED products” from Samsung — that we would expect include its 2021 lineup of 4K TVs — will support HDR10+ Adaptive, so that in Filmmaker Mode it will use the TV’s light sensor to adjust for room conditions.

Amazon Prime Video is one of the services that supports HDR10+, and exec BA Winston said in a statement that “With HDR10+ and Filmmaker mode, Prime Video content is optimized regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended.”

With Samsung and Dolby unwilling to reach an agreement to include Dolby Vision HDR tech in Samsung products, this at least means Samsung customers have a version of it to rely on when using supported content. Unfortunately we won’t be able to see the TVs in person during CES this year, but we’ll probably have some questions to ask, including whether or not this will come to older Samsung QLED TVs (like the one shown above) in an update.

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains.That said, there’s a legitimate reason some investors are wary when it comes to penny stocks. The risk involved with these plays scares off the faint hearted as very real problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds could be masked by the low share prices.So, how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By taking a cue from the analyst community. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table.Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers boast a Strong Buy consensus rating and plenty of upside potential.Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) By using its lipid nano-crystal platform (LNC) delivery technology, Matinas BioPharma hopes to solve complex challenges related to the oral delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins and peptides. Currently going for $0.87 apiece, several members of the Street believe its share price presents an attractive entry point.Writing for BTIG, 5-star analyst Robert Hazlett points to MAT2203 as a key component of his bullish thesis. The therapy was designed as a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) version of the broad-spectrum anti-fungal amphotericin B that allows for oral delivery of the drug.Ahead of the Phase 2 EnACT trial evaluating the candidate in cryptococcal meningitis, with enrollment for Cohort 2 set to begin in the near-term and the next DSMB data expected in mid-2021, Hazlett points out that this is the “first of potentially several indications with the novel antifungal.”Further explaining his optimism about the therapy, Hazlett stated, “There was unanimous recommendation by the independent DSMB to move to the second cohort of patients in of EnACT, which is a validating event for MAT2203, as progression through the cohorts is assessed by the rate of CSF fungal clearance and the absence of fungal count rebound, and progression through the cohorts of EnACT therefore signals MAT2203's activity and its successful crossing of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to maintain a reduced fungal count in the CSF.”Additionally, the enrollment for ENHANCE-IT, a head-to-head trial of MAT9001 compared to Amarin’s Vascepa, has been completed. MAT9001 is MTNB’s free fatty acid formulation of EPA and DPA, and according to Hazlett, it generates substantially higher blood levels of EPA than Vascepa.If that wasn’t enough, the company has recently announced a collaboration with the NIAID to study a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) formulation of Gilead’s remdesivir, for an oral formulation of the COVID-19 therapy. “We believe this collaboration further validates Matinas' LNC technology,” Hazlett commented.In line with his bullish stance, Hazlett rates MTNB a Buy, and his $5 price target implies room for a stunning 474% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Hazlett’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Hazlett’s sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, MTNB earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $4, shares could soar 359% from current levels. (See MTNB stock analysis on TipRanks)Equillium (EQ)Leveraging an in-depth understanding of immunology and its role in disease, Equillium is developing innovative therapies for severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. With shares trading for $4.25, some analysts think that now is the time to pull the trigger.Following the company’s Analyst Day highlighting its clinical programs for anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody itolizumab, Leerink analyst Thomas Smith remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.During the event, EQ released individual patient responses along with biomarker analyses, coming on the heels of the recent positive interim data from the first three cohorts of the Phase 1b EQUATE trial studying itolizumab in acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD). Going forward, the company wants to conduct dose expansion in Cohorts 2 and 3, by enrolling three additional patients in each cohort, with top line results from the trial expected in 1H21.Looking at the initial data from the Phase 1b EQUATE trial, it showed rapid, deep, and durable responses for itolizumab in aGVHD, in Smith’s opinion. As for the updated data, there was an 80% overall response rate (ORR) across all doses by day 57, with 8 out of 10 total patients achieving a complete response (CR). What’s more, the therapy was also tied to the ability to taper and dose reduce systemic steroid use in patients.“These results aligned with biomarker data showing that itolizumab rapidly decreased CD6 expression on CD4 and CD8 T cells. We believe these results are compelling and supportive of EQ’s plans to expand dosing into additional GVHD patients at the 0.8mg/kg and 1.6mg/kg dose levels,” Smith explained.If that wasn’t enough, EQ presented preclinical and translational research supporting the Phase 1b EQUALISE trial for itolizumab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN), and Smith expects top line results in SLE to come in 1Q21 and interim results in LN in 2H21.To this end, Smith rates EQ a Buy along with an $18 price target. Should this target be met in the year ahead, investors could be pocketing a gain of ~328%. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $15 average price target, shares could skyrocket 328% in the year ahead. (See EQ stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    (Bloomberg) -- Sheila Patel, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management unit, is leaving the $1.8 trillion division after almost two decades at the firm.Patel, 51, is among the company’s most senior women and shepherded some of Goldman’s highest-profile relationships with investors around the world. She will step down from the partnership and become an advisory director in the new year, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a memo to staff Monday.“Sheila has contributed to our culture, including by serving as a mentor to many Goldman Sachs professionals around the world,” Solomon said in the memo. “I look forward to benefiting from her continued counsel.”Patel rose to Goldman’s highest ranks in 2006 when she was named partner within three years of joining the firm. Part of the bank’s management committee in Europe, she’s overseen the fast-growing areas of environmental, social and governance and impact investing.Prior to joining the asset-management unit, she worked in various roles in the equities division, including as co-head of distribution in Asia and head of U.S. derivatives sales.Goldman’s partnership ranks have been shrinking, with a number of long-time executives departing in recent years. This year, the firm has added the smallest number of partners since 1998, a move that can limit costs, as the elite ranking tends to come with significant perks.The asset-management unit has also been facing tremendous changes. Tim O’Neill, a key leader at the division since 2008 and partner since 1990 who helped transform the business into a juggernaut, was moved into a senior advisory role in recent months, while Eric Lane and Julian Salisbury were assigned to co-lead asset management as it adds more heft in merchant-banking capabilities. The bank is seeking to boost its presence in private fundraising.Meanwhile, leaders at the business including quantitative investing co-head Gary Chropuvka and Kane Brenan, who oversaw a business that worked with pension funds, have announced their departures since mid-2019.Patel was elevated to the firm’s management committee in 2018 as part of Solomon’s first major personnel moves after being named CEO, boosting the number of women in the firm’s senior-most governing body.(Updates with past departures starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

    The old axiom of what goes up must come down, is particularly fitting right now for fuboTV (FUBO). The sports-focused streaming platform came hurtling out of the gates following its public debut in October, with shares increasing more than five-fold in little over two months.However, over the past 7 days, the stock has handed 37% of the gains back to the market. A sell-off was only to be expected after such an implausible run-up, but the dump has been particularly eye-catching. One analyst, however, thinks this lower stock price could offer new investors an opportunity to get into FUBO on the cheap.Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi rates the stock a Buy along with a $55 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of ~42%. (To watch Aftahi’s track record, click here)“We believe FUBO continues to be one of the best ways for investors to gain access to the cord-cutting dynamic and continues to be substantiated by recent pricing increases among SVODs (both Netflix (NFLX-NC) and Disney+ (DISNC) raising prices in recent months),” the 5-star analyst said. “We believe the overall market trend of cord-cutting, along with FUBO’s growth initiatives should lead to a higher subscriber outlook for 1H21.”According to recent market research from Antenna, FUBO has been taking market share from larger vMVPD’s (virtual multichannel video programming distributors) such as Hulu and YouTube TV. Its market share increased in October and November by 100 and 200 bps, respectively.While Aftahi’s FY21 total subscriber estimate of 685,000 remains the same, the promising data results in the analyst raising his FY22 sub count estimates by ~2% to ~910,000.There could be other upside drivers, too. Possible catalysts include the near-term threat of additional Covid inflicted lockdowns which could grow subs/limit churn, whilst FUBO’s plans for a free to play gaming function in FY21 “brings optionality to its model longer-term.”Overall, FUBO holds a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 6 Buys, and 1 Hold and Sell, each. Shares are selling for $38.74, and the average price target of $36.13 implies ~7% downside. But, as Aftahi's comments indicate, there may be much better potential here than first meets the eye. It also should be noted that FUBO earns a 10 Smart Score on TipRanks. (See FUBO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) or Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock would grow the most by 2022.Nvidia Vs. Micron Stock Nvidia is a leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The company's chips are used in a variety of markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, in a GPU-accelerated AI shopping tool for Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and for autonomous driving tech in many Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicles.On Nov. 18, Nvidia reported a third-quarter earnings beat. The Santa Clara-based computer game company reported quarterly sales of $4.73 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.41 billion by 7.26%. This is a 56.93% increase over sales of $3.01 billion in the same period last year.In the near-term, Idaho-based computer memory and data storage producer Micron continues to garner investor attention given its marked earnings growth.For the fourth quarter, Micron's earnings per share were up 92.86% year-over-year to $1.08, which beat the 99-cent Street estimate.Reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.05 billion is up by 24.35% year-over-year, beating the estimate of $5.89 billion.Both Nvidia and Micron have been bolstered by increased demand for both the design and production of microprocessors for computer and consumer electronics.Fifty-eight percent of investors told us shares of Nvidia will grow more by 2022, while 42% of respondents believe Micron stock will grow the most by the end of next year.The study respondents said shares of Nvidia will rise in 2021 given increased demand for and sales of the powerful GPUs necessary for autonomous driving technologies.Respondents also anticipate production of Nvidia's RTX 30 graphics cards will catch up with demand in 2021, as the cards have been in otherwise short supply after their September launch.See Also: Best Index Funds.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.Photo courtesy of Nvidia. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Is Now The Time To Buy Nio, Zoom, Amazon Or DoorDash Stock? * Thinking About Buying Stock In FuelCell, Apple, AstraZeneca Or Marathon Patent?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.