HDT Global names Kevin McSweeney President and CEO

SOLON, Ohio, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global (HDT), announced today the appointment of Kevin McSweeney as President and CEO. Mr. McSweeney replaces Juan A. Navarro, who has announced his retirement.

"I'm very excited to have Kevin join us at HDT," stated Vince Buffa, Executive Chairman of the Board, HDT Global. "He is a proven aerospace business leader with strong foundational knowledge in operations, engineering, program management and business development. Kevin's proven track record of building cohesive workforces and growing businesses is an ideal fit with HDT's strategic growth objectives."

"I would like to thank Juan for his leadership and dedication to HDT," continued Mr. Buffa. "Although he is retiring from day-to-day operations, Juan will remain involved as a senior advisor to some of HDT's key strategic programs."

Mr. McSweeney comes to HDT from Telephonics Corporation, where he progressed through leadership roles including Vice President and General Manager of the Radar Systems Division, Executive Vice President responsible for all programs, business development and engineering and finally President and CEO. Prior to his tenure at Telephonics, Mr. McSweeney held roles of increasing responsibility at Lockheed Martin, culminating as the business leader for the Maritime Safety, Security and Surveillance business area.

"I'm thrilled to be here," said Mr. McSweeney. "HDT has a proud 85-year history of serving the warfighter and I'm honored to join the 900 dedicated employees in continuing that mission. HDT is poised for significant growth and I'm excited to be a part of the next chapter of their story."

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is a leading manufacturer and integrator of state-of-the-art, unmanned, platform, and expeditionary solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets. We design and produce robotic systems, specialty transport vehicles, shelters, power generation equipment, environmental control systems, air filtration devices and other engineered technologies that are currently used by U.S. and allied military worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

