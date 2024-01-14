Head of Albuquerque-based security company allegedly pointed gun at Uber driver, hid evidence

Jan. 13—The owner of one of New Mexico's largest private security firms is in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at an Uber driver on Friday and enlisting the help of his daughter and business partner to hide the weapon from police.

Aaron Jones, 58, the president and CEO of International Protective Service and a former deputy in Lea and Valencia counties, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Jones' family declined to comment on Saturday and an IPS employee told the Journal the corporate offices were closed.

The IPS website states that Jones founded the company in 2006, providing "security and investigations for everyday citizens as well as high profile dignitaries and celebrities alike."

The company has since expanded to other states and "will soon expand internationally," according to the website.

On the IPS website, Jones is quoted as saying, "There is nothing more gratifying than protecting the life, liberty and freedom of others."

He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Friday night. Prosecutors filed a motion to detain him, saying the incident "could have escalated into a very serious, life-threatening event."

Albuquerque police responded around noon to the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on San Mateo NE, near Montgomery. An Uber driver told police he was leaving the parking lot and "made a comment about the traffic" when a man pointed a handgun at him.

Police said the Uber driver told them the man said "he was a former cop and that police would believe him" over the driver. The driver said he "was terrified" the man would shoot him.

Officers found Jones, who fit the suspect's description, inside the restaurant with his daughter and business partner, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Police detained and searched Jones but found no gun.

Police said Jones told them he confronted the Uber driver for saying, "watch where you park you (expletive)" to his daughter but never pulled out a gun. Jones said he had two pistols and a rifle in his SUV and owned a gun like the one described by the driver, but it was in California.

Jones daughter told police her father was trying to protect her, according to the complaint. When pressed about the gun, she said, "I'm pleading the fifth, I don't want to incriminate my dad."

Police said Jones business associate "made it seem as if he was totally oblivious to anything" and denied wrongdoing. Soon after, Jones' family attorney told police over the phone that the gun in question was in Jones' daughter's vehicle, where police found it.

Video from inside Popeyes showed Jones put the gun in his daughter's purse before the business associate took the bag to the restroom, according to the complaint. After police detained Jones, the business associate and daughter are seen walking to her vehicle with the purse.

Police said the daughter and business associate had been released before the video was seen and, as they assisted in hiding the gun from police, "charges against them may soon follow."