Head of Australian Crypto Exchange Says Regulations Are Beneficial

The head of the popular Australian cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets says crypto regulations provide benefits to the industry.

In the global race for cryptocurrency adoption, regulations, and innovation Australia seeks its own piece of the action. According to the CEO of the country’s largest crypto exchange the country could get left behind without proper action.

Caroline Bowler is CEO of the exchange BTC Market. In an interview with Bloomberg she said it would be a “real shame for Australia if we don’t take this bull by the horns.”

