U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,319.75
    -39.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,410.00
    -328.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,908.75
    -121.75 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.70
    -21.90 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.20
    +3.53 (+3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.30
    +13.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0156 (-1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7790
    -0.0650 (-3.52%)
     

  • Vix

    33.38
    +2.64 (+8.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3237
    -0.0109 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4290
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,346.84
    -2,453.65 (-5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.65
    -50.03 (-5.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.39
    -225.46 (-3.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JUST IN:

February jobs report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Head-up Display Market worth $6.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Head-up Display Market by Type (Conventional Head-up Display and Augmented Reality (AR) Based Head-up Display), Application, Components (Video Generators, Projectors/Projection Units, Display Units, Software) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027 it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2027.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=684

The key factors contributing to the growth of the head-up display market include increasing awareness about passenger and vehicle safety, growing adoption of AR based head-up display etc. However, space constraint in automotive cockpits and high luminace, brightenss and power requirements is hindering the growth of head-up display market. Impact of COVID-19 on supply chain and the global chip shortage possesses ahuge challenge to the industry. However, growing demand for electric and semi-autonomous vehicles is the biggest opportunity in the market space with Europe having the highest market share and North America the highest CAGR for the forecast period.

AR based HUD is likely to register high CAGR

The market for AR based HUD is growing at the highest CAGR of 84.8% during the forecast period. AR-based head-up displays are used to reduce the cognitive workload on drivers while driving by reducing distraction and making driving safe. Required information and assistance can be viewed by drivers, along with real-time traffic conditions, on windshields in the line of sight of drivers. AR-based head-up displays help in navigation routing by pointing nearby streets and highlighting obstacles on displayed images for an enhanced driving experience.

North America exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market based on geography has been segmented into 4 main regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the increasing awareness among manufacturers and users about the active safety systems deployed in automobiles and aircraft. The US is also one of the key consumers of high-end cars, including sports, luxury cars. Leading car companies such as Chevrolet (US), General Motors (US), and Ford Motor Company (US) are headquartered in the US and are expected to come up with advanced technology-based head-up displays in the market..

Browse in-depth TOC on "Head-up Display Markethttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/routing-market-207011132.htmlhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refrigeration-coolers-market-250448757.html"

154 – Tables
68 – Figures
221 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=684

Projectors/ Projection Units to hold the highest market share by the end of 2027.

Projectors/projection units are expected to hold 37.8% of the market share by 2027. Projectors/projection units use light-emitting diodes, or liquid crystal displays and cathode-ray tubes to project images. They can be adjusted either below or above combiners. Concave mirrors or convex lenses are set up with cathode-ray tubes, light-emitting diodes, or liquid crystal displays at the focus of projectors/projection units in typical head-up displays. This setup produces images on surfaces through parallel light, with observers perceived to be at infinity.

Passenger cars segment projected to dominate head-up display market for automotive application

The passenger cars segment is estimated to account for a large share of the head-up display market during the forecast period. The adoption of advanced technologies continues to be high in passenger cars owing to their large-scale production and greater sales than commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment of the head-up display market in Europe and North America is driven by the increasing adoption of head-up displays in new vehicle models sold in these regions. OEMs are placing extreme importance on ensuring that drivers view images directly in their field of view and the images are distortion-free. Tier 1 suppliers ensure that head-up displays are manufactured with a precision of thousandths of a millimeter.

The key players operating in the head-up display market Nippon Seiki (Japan), Pioneer (Japan), Continental (Germany), Visteon (US), Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), BAE Systems (UK), and Yazaki Corporation (Japan). The players in this market have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

Related Reports:

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware & Software), Device Type (HMD, HUD, Gesture Tracking), Application (Enterprise, Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Virtual Reality Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware and Software), Technology, Device Type (Head-Mounted Display, Gesture-Tracking Device), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/head-up-display-hud-market.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/weather-forecasting-services-market.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/precision-guided-munition-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/head-up-display.asp
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-antenna.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-robot.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/head-up-display-market-worth-6-4-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301495664.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in a brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Insider Transactions Reveal why the Stock might have a Future

    Investors sometimes get a better picture of a company from what the insiders do, instead of what they say. That is why we will analyze the recent insider transactions for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and see if they are justified on a fundamental basis.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Stocks: Grab sinks, Rivian falls, Best Buy rises

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

  • Broadcom stock rises on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the positive performance in Broadcom's stock following its latest earnings report.

  • J.P. Morgan Adds Two New Stocks to its Focus List. Are They on Yours?

    While Amazon and Apple continue to offer investment opportunities, the latest list includes two new names from the software and real estate sectors.

  • Load up on ChargePoint Stock Following Q4 Earnings? This Analyst Says Yes

    Going by the initial reaction to ChargePoint’s (CHPT) latest quarterly earnings (F4Q22), it looks a company can now miss on either one of the top-and bottom-line metrics but as long as the outlook is favorable, investors don’t seem to mind. The EV charging station leader delivered EPS of -$0.23, falling short of the consensus forecast by $0.05. On the topline, however, the company beat the Street’s call by $4.57 million as revenue climbed 90.3% year-over-year to reach $80.7 million. More importa