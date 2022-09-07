Head of Global Healthcare Logistics Company CRYOPDP Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedric Picaud of global life science logistics company CRYOPDP has been named in the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

The awards celebrate the most respected, innovative business leaders from around the world, across a range of industries. Unlike many other business awards, which focus on companies as a whole, here the emphasis is on the people who lead them. The aim is to give worthy CEOs and other C Level executives the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

Cedric Picaud was the outright winner in his category, being named 'Most Innovative CEO in the Healthcare Logistics Industry'.

CRYOPDP is a global expert in temperature-controlled logistics and supply chain solutions for clients in the Life Science and Healthcare field. The company offers a range of different services and temperature-controlled solutions and aims to improve the health of people all over the world.

CRYOPDP's work has always been important, but it was during the COVID-19 pandemic that the company became more widely recognised. Responding to the global crisis, Cedric Picaud and his team built on their already innovative solutions to offer additional services, keeping the wheels of the pharmaceutical industry turning in the process.

The pandemic triggered a revolution in healthcare, as pharmaceutical companies from all over the world came together to trial a range of vaccines and therapeutics. One of the biggest barriers they had to overcome was that while the need for trial participants was at an all time high, hospitals, clinics and patients were all under immense pressure. This, combined with restricted movement and contact between people, led to the creation of many new, potentially life-saving clinical trials being carried out using virtual medicine and direct-to-patient (DtP) techniques. Logistics and supply chain services made it all possible, and CRYOPDP is one of the biggest names at the heart of this new paradigm.

Keeping customers and patients at the heart of its operations, CRYOPDP went further to better understand customers' perceptions of the impact of the pandemic and work with them to provide new options. With patients' lives depending on every shipment, there was no room for failure. Patients are at the centre of CRYOPDP's business, which is why the company's Direct-to-Patient service seemed like the most natural step for the company during the pandemic and with an huge impact in the recruitment and retention rates of clinical trials.

