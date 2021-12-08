U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,701.21
    +14.46 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,754.75
    +35.32 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,786.99
    +100.07 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.71
    +17.92 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.65
    +0.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0074 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5090
    +0.0290 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3207
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6670
    +0.1270 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,645.25
    +181.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.56
    +15.44 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.05
    -2.85 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri says teen accounts created on the web don't default to private

Amanda Silberling
·1 min read

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, is testifying before the Senate today about the impact of Instagram on teens' mental health. His first appearance before the Senate, this is just one of several hearings that have taken place ever since whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked documents from Facebook -- now Meta -- showing that the company knew it was harming teen girls.

In July, Instagram gestured toward teen user safety by implementing a policy that made all accounts from users under 16 private by default. But Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said at the hearing that just yesterday, her team made an account for a 15-year-old, which didn't default to private. She asked Mosseri directly why this happened.

"It turns out that we default those under the age of 16 to private accounts for the vast majority of accounts, which are created on Android and iOS," Mosseri said. "We have missed that on the web and we will correct that quickly."

Failing to uniformly implement the feature is a significant oversight for a company keen to look proactive on protecting its youngest users, particularly because the loophole remained open for months undetected.

Facing legislative pressure, Instagram continues to add more safety features like "Take a Break" and parental controls, which will roll out in 2022. Following the whistleblower leaks, Mosseri paused the development of Instagram Kids, a product designed for users younger than 13.

This story is developing...

Instagram adds new teen safety tools as competition with TikTok heats up

Instagram announces plans for parental controls and other safety features ahead of congressional hearing

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram announces plans for parental controls and other safety features ahead of congressional hearing

    On Wednesday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri is set to testify before the Senate for the first time on the issue of how the app is impacting teens' mental health, following the recent testimonies from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, which have positioned the company as caring more about profits than user safety. Just ahead of that hearing, Instagram has announced a new set of safety features, including its first set of parental controls.

  • Israeli stabbed in Jerusalem; Palestinian minor arrested

    An Israeli woman was stabbed and lightly wounded in a tense neighborhood in east Jerusalem on Wednesday. The suspect, a Palestinian female minor, fled the scene and was later arrested inside a nearby school, police said. The 26-year-old Israeli woman was taken to the nearby Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital, where she was treated and released hours later.

  • Instagram chief Adam Mosseri to testify before Congress Wednesday

    Meta's head of Instagram Adam Mosseri will testify before Congress Wednesday about the social network's impact on teen users.

  • Amazon Says ‘Network Device Issues’ That Caused Outage Are Resolved

    Amazon.com said network device issues that caused problems for many websites and online services have been “resolved.” At the time, the Amazon AWS status page showed issues with multiple services, including the AWS Management Console, the AWS Support Center, the AWS Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon Connect (the company’s call-center offering), and Amazon Dynamo DB, the company’s database software service.

  • What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?

    A major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for hours, raising questions about the vulnerability of the internet and its concentration in the hands of a few firms.

  • Ethereum developer sees crypto impacting 'every corner of society'

    The booming digital coin movement has the potential to reshape business, commerce and salaries, Ethereum's core developer told Yahoo Finance.

  • Republican lawmakers embrace crypto as ‘Web 3.0,’ Democrats worry over investor protection in digital asset hearing

    A partisan divide over regulation of cryptocurrencies was on display Wednesday, when members of the House Financial Services Committee questioned the leaders of some of the nation's largest digital asset firms in a hearing on Capitol Hill.

  • New Tech Regulations Are Coming. Buy Meta and Alphabet Stock Anyway.

    Morgan Stanley's “bear case,” with far more restrictive U.S. regulation, would almost certainly hurt valuations in the internet sector—but the odds of that scenario unfolding are long.

  • Stocks will face competition from blockchain-based DAOs in the near future

    My work on a space cryptocurrency has helped me understand that digital currencies, blockchain and smart contracts are creating an entire class of assets with new incentive structures. Friends who started getting into cryptocurrency in the last couple of years believe the old rules of economics no longer apply.

  • Bitcoin 'founder' wins right to keep billions of dollars

    A jury decided Craig Wright, who says he created the cryptocurrency, can retain bitcoin worth billions of dollars.

  • Adaptive Shield and Okta Join Forces to Deliver Integrated Solution for Fortified SaaS Security and Identity and Access Management

    Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced a tech integration with Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider. Working together, the companies will deliver businesses an integrated solution to manage SaaS security configurations, enhance Identity and Access Management (IAM), and strengthen governance for privileged access.

  • Average Ransom Payment for Canadian Organizations More Than C$450,000, According to New Palo Alto Networks Survey

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the results of a new study conducted by Angus Reid, which found that ransomware attacks have been costly for Canadian organizations. The study found that the average ransom paid by Canadian organizations was more than C$450,000 (C$458,247).

  • Syscoin announces first phase of NEVM launch

    Syscoin, a multi-purpose platform that claims it can put any business on the blockchain, has announced phase one of its network-enhanced virtual machine (NEVM) launch is complete.

  • Amazon Stock Rallied Despite Widespread AWS Outage. Here’s Why.

    Amazon.com stock surged nearly 3% on Tuesday despite a lingering Amazon Web Services outage that is affecting many websites and online services. The stock’s strong performance—which was well ahead of the day’s 2% rally in the S&P 500 index —might seem like peculiar behavior given the widespread nature of the outage, but it reflects the fact that AWS has had outages before, and they have not at all slowed the growth of the service, which is currently generating revenue at a more than $60 billion annual rate. In short, while the outage is certainly frustrating for millions of website users, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) investors simply don’t expect that today’s issue is going to change the outlook for AWS or cloud computing more generally.

  • Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor largely prevails in $54 billion bitcoin trial

    A computer scientist who has claimed to be the inventor of bitcoin largely prevailed on Monday in a Florida jury trial over whether the estate of a former business partner deserved half of a bitcoin cache worth now about $54 billion. The Miami jury cleared Craig Wright on nearly all issues in the dispute, including that half of the 1.1 million bitcoin in dispute belonged to the family of Dave Kleiman, the former partner and computer forensics expert. While concluding that Wright was not liable for fraud, jurors did award $100 million in intellectual property rights to W&K Information Defense Research LLC, a joint venture between the men.

  • Amazon Packages Pile Up as AWS Outage Spawns Delivery Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- An Amazon Web Services outage wreaked havoc on the e-commerce giant’s delivery operation, preventing drivers from getting routes or packages and shutting down communication between Amazon and the thousands of drivers it relies on, according to four people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadEven in the Metaverse, Not

  • Who Is Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto? What We Know—and Don’t Know

    In an age in which it is hard to be anonymous, the identity of the person or group using the name Satoshi Nakamoto remains a mystery.

  • HealthSpace Executes Contracts with Larimer County, Colorado and Ogle County, Illinois - Totaling $517,400 In Contracts

    HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce that it has finalized and executed contracts with Larimer County, CO ("Larimer County") and Ogle County, IL for use of HSCloud as well as HSPay. Both contracts cover five years, and total US$517,400 in lifetime revenue; both implementations will begin immediately. These contracts will add an average of US80,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"), not including future rev

  • Russia blocks privacy service Tor, ratcheting up internet control

    Russia stepped up state oversight of internet activity on Wednesday by blocking the website of global privacy service Tor and part of its wider network, with the communications regulator accusing it of enabling access to illegal content. Russia has exerted increasing pressure on foreign tech companies this year over content shared on their platforms and has also targeted virtual private networks (VPN) and other online tools in a campaign critics say stifles internet freedom. "The grounds for this were the placement of information on this website that enable the operation of tools that provide access to unlawful content," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

  • What is Web3?

    Web3 is currently enjoying its moment in the spotlight as users experience the next phase of the internet. But what sets it apart from its previous incarnations? Web 1.