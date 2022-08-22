Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.22 billion, Increasing Incidences of Head and Neck Cancers to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The head and neck cancer diagnostics market will be driven by factors such as the increasing incidences of head and neck cancers. As of January 2020, about 4% of all cancers in the US were head and neck cancers. Approximately 15,050 died from head and neck cancer in the country in 2020. Globally, an estimated 562,328 people were diagnosed with head and neck cancer in 2020. According to the NHS, every year, approximately 12,000 new cases of head and neck cancers are diagnosed in the UK annually. Such factors will fuel the demand for head and neck cancer diagnostics during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

Frequent product recalls will challenge the growth of the market. Head and neck cancer diagnostics include various equipment such as PET scans, CT scans, MRIs, and laryngoscopy equipment. The equipment must be checked, adjusted, or fixed to prevent unexpected failure or regulatory violations. Failure to do so can lead to product recalls. For instance, in April 2022, GE Healthcare initiated a product recall for its 1.5t Signa Horizon Lx Magnetic Resonance System due to failure in having proper venting. In July 2021, GE Healthcare initiated a product recall for its Class 2 Device Recall SIGNA PET/MR. Such frequent product recalls adversely impact the manufacturer and hinder the growth of the market.

Vendor Landscape

The head and neck cancer diagnostics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. The market witnesses intense competition due to the presence of several established vendors. Some vendors focus on offering innovative product features and providing advanced cancer diagnostic systems. In addition, the market is witnessing an increased use of advanced products globally to improve clinical outcomes. Advanced diagnostic equipment assures quality, which increases the demand for the early detection of cancer, including head and neck cancer. Moreover, companies are entering into collaborations to increase their market share and geographical presence. Such strategic alliances will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Companies

Accuray Inc.

General Electric Co.

AbbVie Inc.

AdDent Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Esaote Spa

Flexicare Group Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

Koninklijke Philips NV

Merck KGaA

Neusoft Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Optim LLC

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens AG

Xoran Technologies LLC

Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Diagnostic Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Biopsy and blood tests - size and forecast 2021-2026

Imaging - size and forecast 2021-2026

Endoscopy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Dental diagnostics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accuray Inc., General Electric Co., AbbVie Inc., AdDent Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Esaote Spa, Flexicare Group Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hitachi Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merck KGaA, Neusoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Xoran Technologies LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Diagnostic Methods

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Diagnostic Methods

5.3 Biopsy and blood tests - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Endoscopy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Dental diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Diagnostic Methods

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accuray Inc.

10.4 AdDent Inc.

10.5 Canon Inc.

10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

10.7 General Electric Co.

10.8 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.10 Neusoft Corp.

10.11 Olympus Corp.

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

