Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.22 billion, Increasing Incidences of Head and Neck Cancers to Drive Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The head and neck cancer diagnostics market will be driven by factors such as the increasing incidences of head and neck cancers. As of January 2020, about 4% of all cancers in the US were head and neck cancers. Approximately 15,050 died from head and neck cancer in the country in 2020. Globally, an estimated 562,328 people were diagnosed with head and neck cancer in 2020. According to the NHS, every year, approximately 12,000 new cases of head and neck cancers are diagnosed in the UK annually. Such factors will fuel the demand for head and neck cancer diagnostics during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostic Methods Market by Diagnostic Methods and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Use the analysis and insights provided by Technavio for effective decision making. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Challenge

Frequent product recalls will challenge the growth of the market. Head and neck cancer diagnostics include various equipment such as PET scans, CT scans, MRIs, and laryngoscopy equipment. The equipment must be checked, adjusted, or fixed to prevent unexpected failure or regulatory violations. Failure to do so can lead to product recalls. For instance, in April 2022, GE Healthcare initiated a product recall for its 1.5t Signa Horizon Lx Magnetic Resonance System due to failure in having proper venting. In July 2021, GE Healthcare initiated a product recall for its Class 2 Device Recall SIGNA PET/MR. Such frequent product recalls adversely impact the manufacturer and hinder the growth of the market.

Vendor Landscape

The head and neck cancer diagnostics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. The market witnesses intense competition due to the presence of several established vendors. Some vendors focus on offering innovative product features and providing advanced cancer diagnostic systems. In addition, the market is witnessing an increased use of advanced products globally to improve clinical outcomes. Advanced diagnostic equipment assures quality, which increases the demand for the early detection of cancer, including head and neck cancer. Moreover, companies are entering into collaborations to increase their market share and geographical presence. Such strategic alliances will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Companies

  • Accuray Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • AdDent Inc.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • Canon Inc.

  • Carestream Health Inc.

  • Esaote Spa

  • Flexicare Group Ltd.

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Merck KGaA

  • Neusoft Corp.

  • Olympus Corp.

  • Optim LLC

  • Shimadzu Corp.

  • Siemens AG

  • Xoran Technologies LLC

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive information about the vendors

Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Diagnostic Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • Biopsy and blood tests - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Imaging - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Endoscopy - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Dental diagnostics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the head and neck cancer diagnostics market, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.62%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.47

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accuray Inc., General Electric Co., AbbVie Inc., AdDent Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Esaote Spa, Flexicare Group Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hitachi Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merck KGaA, Neusoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Xoran Technologies LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Diagnostic Methods

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Diagnostic Methods

  • 5.3 Biopsy and blood tests - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Endoscopy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Dental diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Diagnostic Methods

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accuray Inc.

  • 10.4 AdDent Inc.

  • 10.5 Canon Inc.

  • 10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • 10.7 General Electric Co.

  • 10.8 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

  • 10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.10 Neusoft Corp.

  • 10.11 Olympus Corp.

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/head-and-neck-cancer-diagnostics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-22-billion-increasing-incidences-of-head-and-neck-cancers-to-drive-growth---technavio-301609397.html

SOURCE Technavio

